Mills & Reeve kicks off autumn retention season with 100% score

By Thomas Connelly on
21

All 19 trainees to stay put

National law firm Mills & Reeve has fired the starting pistol on another autumn retention season, despite only being a few days in to June. The outfit confirmed that all 19 trainees due to qualify this September had signed permanent deals.

Three soon-to-be associates will join Mills & Reeve’s commercial, intellectual property & information technology team, while the corporate and private client groups also receive three newly qualified (NQ) lawyers apiece. The banking and regulatory, public & commercial groups gain two rookies each, while the final six will be split across corporate tax, employment, insurance, construction, planning and real estate.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

In terms of location, six qualify into the firm’s Cambridge office, four join the Birmingham branch, while Manchester, Norwich and London take three apiece.

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows Mills & Reeve offers around 20 training contracts each year, with trainees earning £27,000 in year one and £28,000 in year two. Newly qualified lawyers receive £43,000.

Today’s result is an improvement on the firm’s autumn 2020 score which saw it retain 16 of its 18 trainees (89%), with one on a fixed-term deal.

21 Comments

Anonymagic

Mills & Reeves > Paul Hattings

Akin PUMP, BBC Deal Monster

Sweatshop.

^so hurt needs to impersonate Anonymagic

I’m sorry I hurt your feelings with my logic. Are you feeling better now? Hope end of year exams went well.

go away

What logic lol you sound like the dorky kid who sits at the front of the room at open days and asks dumb questions.

Anonymoose

One of the most respected regional firms. They boast a £100m+ turnover to show for this. Not surprising they score so high on retention rate. If you’re working/living in UK cities outside of London, this is as good as it gets.

Can anyone share experience of what training/working at this firm is like? Would be very interesting to know.

KIRKS NQ BIGBOI

Sounds turbo-obscure

Mills & Reeve Trainee

Hi there,

Glad to hear that you’re interested in our firm. Working at the firm is really great because of how diverse the intake was. We take people on from all walks of life and are willing to give people a chance. Personally, I didn’t do too well at school but I got into the University of Bedfordshire. After my degree, I didn’t have much success with training contract applications so I paralegalled for a year at a high street firm while applying for other firms. I was lucky enough to secure a TC at Mills & Reeve and am currently in my second seat at the London office. I would say that the atmosphere at the firm is very relaxed and honestly not dissimilar from the high street firm I paralegalled at. Everyone knows each other and we are more friends than colleagues. Actually, funny story – someone I knew from the high street firm had lateralled to Mills & Reeve before I joined so I automatically had a friend.

STALLONE

cool story bro, changed my life

No chill

Damn bro. Legal Cheek did them dirty with that reference to their NQ pay being lower than 99% of firm’s first-year trainee pay.

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

Surely that’s their regional salary? If I remember right the Cambridge office was the epicenter of the firm for the longest time.

Anyways as a decent insurance-heavy firm I would be surprised if they are not level pegged with Kennedys and DWF in London, so somewhere between 60-65K. I doubt it’s closer to the lower tier insurance outfits that are still kicking around 50k for NQ. If it is, that would be pretty shocking.

Some quick maths show only 12-15% of all available NQ roles in England and Wales (which equates to somewhere just under a third of available NQ roles in London) each year pays more than 65K. If you have grand ambitions on making big bucks in the legal profession, an expectations adjustment may be needed. It’s just statistically not likely.

Realist

Most people on this site are probably at decent universities and are interested in pursuing a career in the city. The vast majority of the news is about London firms so it obviously attracts people who have those kinds of ambitions and at least have a chance of getting a solid training contract.

If you’re studying law at Royal Holloway, you won’t be on Legal Cheek reading about retention rates and NQ salaries. You’ll probably be banging rocks together for fun.

So the fact that it is “statistically not likely” to make money in law doesn’t really matter to people on here. The vast majority of law graduates are not from good universities and the vast majority of law firms are not based in London. It just so happens that the only relevant firms are located in a 5-mile radius in central London.

I honestly have no clue why people who either don’t want to work in London or would consider working at a firm like Mills & Reeve (Who?), DWF (Shipping lol) or Kennedys (Who?) are on this site in the first place.

God damn

When you’re described as a “national law firm” and have an office in NORWICH 😬

Reply Report comment
FlourPour

Norwich is nice. Near the beach and the broads, direct train to London, countryside all around it. When all the boomers have expired (and if not replaced by new ones) it’ll be a great place to live and work.

Reply Report comment
Norwhich way's the Honda dealership?

I love mingling with BTEC Barrys while I make under £50k in my late 20s at a meme firm.

Reply Report comment
FlourPour

BTEC Barry never makes over 50k his whole life. 50k/year tips you into the Norwich elite with A-Levels Anya and successful-construction-company Cliff.

Reply Report comment
Mills and What

It is quite amusing that, according to the LC most list (dubious at best), the working hours here are 2 hours shorter per day compared to the MC/SC and even somewhere like Latham. Sure it’s not the complete truth at all, but still funny to think about.

Reply Report comment
Anon

2 hours less work per day for 30% of the salary. How can a law firm even pay so little? I swear even my high street conveyancers pays more.

Reply Report comment
go away

Yeah dude except it isn’t that simple. I doubt that Latham lawyers leave at 9 pm every day (12-1 am is closer). And there is an enormous difference between having your late evening and weekend to yourself and not having that in the long run. It’s called burnout.

I really do think that people on this site, being children, underestimate the hours and responsibility and stress that associates at US firms go through, and why attrition at these firms is so high.

Reply Report comment
Cope

Huh. I’ve always wondered what mediocre people tell themselves when they keep getting rejected and have to settle for a meme firm. I guess now I know.

Reply Report comment
Okay

Someone couldn’t get a US TC. Interesting how you omit any mention of large U.K. firms which work their lawyers just as hard. They also have very high attrition rates.
Also constant 9-12/1 is complete nonsense. They work hard but that’s a particularly bad week, not standard.

Reply Report comment
KIRKS 6PQE GETTING PARTNERSHIP IMMINENTLY HELL BABY YEA

“Newly qualified lawyers receive £43,000”

Oof, even our document monkey paralegals earn twice as much.

Reply Report comment
Join the conversation

