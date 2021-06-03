Mills & Reeve kicks off autumn retention season with 100% score

All 19 trainees to stay put

National law firm Mills & Reeve has fired the starting pistol on another autumn retention season, despite only being a few days in to June. The outfit confirmed that all 19 trainees due to qualify this September had signed permanent deals.

Three soon-to-be associates will join Mills & Reeve’s commercial, intellectual property & information technology team, while the corporate and private client groups also receive three newly qualified (NQ) lawyers apiece. The banking and regulatory, public & commercial groups gain two rookies each, while the final six will be split across corporate tax, employment, insurance, construction, planning and real estate.

In terms of location, six qualify into the firm’s Cambridge office, four join the Birmingham branch, while Manchester, Norwich and London take three apiece.

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows Mills & Reeve offers around 20 training contracts each year, with trainees earning £27,000 in year one and £28,000 in year two. Newly qualified lawyers receive £43,000.

Today’s result is an improvement on the firm’s autumn 2020 score which saw it retain 16 of its 18 trainees (89%), with one on a fixed-term deal.