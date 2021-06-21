Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Former government legal chief blasts justice secretary for claiming judges are becoming politicised [Independent]
American firms lure junior lawyers away from ‘magic circle’ City practices with £140,000 starting salaries [Mail Online]
Boris Johnson gears up for brutal legal clash over ‘breach of contract’ message leaks [Express]
Dover takes legal action against government over check points [Financial Times]
Judges may be freed from European human rights rulings [The Telegraph]
‘Hired hitman’ shot law student Aya Hachem in the chest in botched killing as she was in ‘wrong place in the wrong time’ [The Sun]
Outdoor civil weddings will be legal in England and Wales from next month [The Guardian]
Mother appeals against family court ruling saying she must subsidise a former partner who raped her to see their child [Mail Online]
Shamima Begum was a victim of child trafficking, her lawyers claim [The Telegraph]
Harry & Meghan hired team including Nick Clegg’s ex-aide, movie producer & celebrity lawyer to win royal briefing war [The Sun]
What Is Going On at Yale Law School? [The New Yorker]
“As an NQ at any of STB, K&E, Skadden, Davis Polk et al, you are now earning all in comp of approx. £160 – £165k – absolutely crazy. After two years you’ll earning over £200k (with bonuses).” [Legal Cheek comments]
Anonymous
Human rights isn’t something one ‘frees’ oneself from.
Anonnn
It is when lawyers a become very vocal about supporting one side firing rockets at children, and not the other side living under a blockade with dilapidated hospitals.