Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Former government legal chief blasts justice secretary for claiming judges are becoming politicised [Independent]

American firms lure junior lawyers away from ‘magic circle’ City practices with £140,000 starting salaries [Mail Online]

Boris Johnson gears up for brutal legal clash over ‘breach of contract’ message leaks [Express]

Dover takes legal action against government over check points [Financial Times]

Judges may be freed from European human rights rulings [The Telegraph]

‘Hired hitman’ shot law student Aya Hachem in the chest in botched killing as she was in ‘wrong place in the wrong time’ [The Sun]

Outdoor civil weddings will be legal in England and Wales from next month [The Guardian]

Mother appeals against family court ruling saying she must subsidise a former partner who raped her to see their child [Mail Online]

Shamima Begum was a victim of child trafficking, her lawyers claim [The Telegraph]

Harry & Meghan hired team including Nick Clegg’s ex-aide, movie producer & celebrity lawyer to win royal briefing war [The Sun]

What Is Going On at Yale Law School? [The New Yorker]

“As an NQ at any of STB, K&E, Skadden, Davis Polk et al, you are now earning all in comp of approx. £160 – £165k – absolutely crazy. After two years you’ll earning over £200k (with bonuses).” [Legal Cheek comments]

