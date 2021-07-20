BCLP keeps 19 out of 22 autumn qualifying trainees

Secure NQ roles in London, Manchester and Hong Kong

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) has confirmed its autumn 2021 retention score, with 19 of its 22 soon-to-be associates staying put.

The international law firm confirmed it made offers to 21 rookies, with two accepting roles elsewhere and one withdrawing before the assessment process began. All are on permanent contracts.

Seven start life as a lawyer in BCLP’s corporate & finance transactions team, with one based in Hong Kong, while another seven join the real estate practice, four qualify into litigation & investigations, and the final newly qualified (NQ) lawyer joins the firm’s office of general counsel.

This hands BCLP a UK autumn retention score of 82%, or a combined UK and Asia one of 86%.

Grace Ambrose, BCLP’s senior graduate recruitment & development advisor, commented:

“We are thrilled to see such a high retention rate and be able to extend offers to all of the autumn qualifiers who pursued a newly qualified position at the firm. Our ability to attract, develop and retain such a high calibre group of future lawyers remains a key priority, and this figure demonstrates our ongoing commitment to investing in our junior talent.”

She continued: “During these extraordinary times we are incredibly proud of the resilience our trainee cohort has shown, and we look forward to seeing our autumn qualifiers progress onto the next stage of their legal career.”

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows NQs in London will start on a recently improved salary of £88,000, while trainees receive £44,000 in year one and £48,000 in year two.

Earlier this year BCLP kept hold of 14 of its 16 London trainees, with two retained on fixed term deals. This equated to a score of 88% or 75%, depending on how you read the numbers.