Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Magic circle vs US MoneyLaw: An associate’s perspective [Legal Cheek]
The politics of lies: Boris Johnson and the erosion of the rule of law [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
Dead and buried: Why has a much-needed review into coroner’s services been shelved? [The Critic]
What has happened to the government’s fundamental attack on judicial review? [The Law and Policy Blog]
The CV trick that guarantees you an interview [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
The government’s new judicial review bill is a damp squib. Thank goodness [Prospect Magazine]
How the Satanic lawyer created the billionaire legal sector [Legal Cheek]
Confronting the Yorke-Talbot Slavery Opinion and its legacy within English law [Gatehouse Chambers]
Getting camera-ready for interviews [Law Society Gazette]
The growth game — better to buy than build? [Legal Futures]
