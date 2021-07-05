Clyde & Co becomes latest City outfit to offer virtual work experience

Open to anyone

Clyde & Co is the latest City outfit to offer a virtual work experience programme to the masses.

The programme launched last week and aims to help aspiring lawyers explore and get exposure to “the life of a Clyde & Co trainee solicitor”.

Participants perform a series of simulated tasks in modules aligned with the work of Clyde & Co’s projects and construction group and cyber team, as well as a pro bono module focused on climate change, a firm statement said. These modules are designed by lawyers in these teams, based on their own experiences and related to trends they are seeing in their industries.

Clyde & Co training principal, James Major, commented: “At Clyde & Co we know that work experience can be difficult for students to access, and that situation has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. We designed this programme with the objective of removing barriers to accessing that experience, ensuring that no one is disadvantaged because of their circumstances or background.”

The programme is open to everyone, free, and has no application criteria. It is run in conjunction with Forage, a remote internship provider, with who the firm will also work to form partnerships with universities to integrate the programme into their courses.

In February, magic circle firm Slaughter and May launched a virtual insight programme with Forage that is open to anyone. Clifford Chance has one too that is aimed at sixth form students.