Clifford Chance launches virtual work experience for sixth form students

Magic circle giant reaches out to 16-18 year olds

Clifford Chance has launched a new virtual work experience programme aimed at giving sixth formers a taste of life as a corporate lawyer.

The magic circle player’s latest online initiative, dubbed ‘Ready, Set, Law’, will see participants complete a range of lawyer-set tasks on hot commercial topics such as crypto currencies, social media and green sustainable lending.

The programme, open to all 16 to 18 year-olds, will also introduce youngsters to “fundamental trainee responsibilities” including drafting and amending documents.

On completion of the programme, students can progress onto CC’s already established global virtual work experience scheme which focuses on “topical, global issues and client work”. Both internships have been created in conjunction with digital education provider Forage, formerly known as InsideSherpa.

Laura Yeates, Clifford Chance head of graduate talent, commented:

“We know that early intervention can make a real difference. Our new work experience programme is intended to give students a head start in their careers. Investment into these resources which provide students with real life experiences is absolutely critical if we are serious about improving access to the profession.”

A number of major City players have launched similar online schemes, both in response to the coronavirus crisis and as a way of opening up work experience opportunities to a wider pool of wannabe lawyers.

Linklaters‘ offering sees students complete a number of tasks as they rotate through the firm’s key practice areas, while Slaughter and May‘s programme consists of five tasks that simulate the “multi-specialist” work of a trainee. Elsewhere, Hogan Lovells created a virtual academy which offers students a fast-track path to a training contract assessment day.

News of CC’s virtual programme comes as Legal Cheek prepares to open applications for the summer edition of its highly popular Virtual Vacation Scheme, run in partnership with The University of Law.

The Legal Cheek Summer Virtual Vacation Scheme will feature a series of short talks, workshops and Q&As with lawyers from leading firms including Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, CMS, Akin Gump, Gowling WLG, Ropes & Gray, Accutrainee and The O-Shaped Lawyer project. It follows on from three schemes which attracted over 10,000 student attendees.

Applications for the Legal Cheek Summer Virtual Vacation Scheme open later this month.