Law student-led Oxford Uni a cappella group belt out Bruno Mars hit

🎶 I’ma leave the door open 🎶

A group of vocally talented Oxford University students have taken a break from the books to perform a rather catchy a cappella version of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Leave The Door Open.

Giving the smash hit the Oxbridge treatment is ‘Out of the Blue’, a 13-strong “internationally acclaimed” all-male ensemble featuring not one, but two law students.

Regular readers of Legal Cheek will recall the group made international headlines in 2014 after their rendition of Shakira’s Hips Don’t Lie went viral online.

The group (under various different line-ups as students come and go) has since turned its hand to a range of toe-tapping tracks including Justin Timberlake’s Can’t stop the feeling!, Slade’s Merry Xmas Everybody and Ariana Grande’s Into You.

Two second year law students currently feature in the troupe; its president, Rhys Surtees, and Darren Yang, whose voice types are tenor and baritone respectively.

The latest release, embedded below, features the usual polished vocals and slick video editing that we’ve come to expect from the sartorially savvy ensemble.

And as with all their musical efforts, profits from the video and elsewhere go to Helen & Douglas House, a children’s hospice in Oxford providing vital care for terminally ill children.