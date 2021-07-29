Mishcon to face disciplinary tribunal over alleged client account failures

Allegations are yet unproven

London law firm Mishcon de Reya and one of its former sports lawyers are to appear before a disciplinary tribunal over allegations concerning the outfit’s client account.

In a statement released earlier today, the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) said the firm and former head of sport, Elizabeth Ellen, had been referred to the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT).

The firm is accused of failing to take any or adequate steps to prevent payments to be made into and from the its client account in circumstances amounting to the provision of a banking facility, according to the notice.

Meanwhile, former Mishcon partner Ellen is alleged to have caused or allowed payments to be made into and from the firm’s client account in circumstances amounting to the provision of a banking facility.

The allegations are yet unproven.

A spokesperson for Mishcon said: “We note that a referral has been made to the SDT following an investigation into a historical matter which we self-reported to the SRA. We will continue to cooperate fully with all regulatory authorities. The tribunal relates to admitted technical breaches made in 2011 by a former colleague.”

Ellen spent 15 years at Mishcon before going on to launch her own sports law firm, Livida Sport, last year. She has been approached for comment.

The news comes just months after Mishcon announced plans to float on the London Stock Exchange. This, subject to market conditions, “might take place as early as the fourth quarter of 2021”, according to the firm.

