Monday morning round-up

Robert Buckland: Judges have become more restrained since ruling against prorogation of Parliament [The Telegraph]

Disabled UK teenager mounts legal challenge after benefits cut off [The Guardian]

Free speech now seriously under attack — top legal minds on cancel culture fear [Express]

UK’s biggest pub group files £845m Covid lawsuit against insurers [Financial Times]

Legal system is just too blunt: it is time to take family out of the courtroom [The Times] (£)

Employers face legal action for discriminating against middle-aged workers [The Telegraph]

Poland’s defiance of EU law must be stopped [Financial Times]

UK court allows businessman to sue law firm over hacked emails [Jurist]

Law student holds sperm donor party to find perfect baby daddy after doctor refused [Mirror]

Speeding drivers could avoid fines and penalties by using a ‘special reason’ in court [The Sun]

David Gandy’s barrister partner helps sway planners for refurb of their Richmond Park home [Evening Standard]

