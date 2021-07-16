Linklaters retains 45 of 48 autumn qualifying trainees

All permanent positions

Linklaters is the first of the magic circle to reveal its autumn 2021 trainee retention score, keeping 45 out of 48 newly qualified (NQ) solicitors.

This hands Links a score of 94%, which is in line with previous retention rounds. In spring, the firm retained 94% of its qualifying cohort (47 out of 50), though one rookie was on a fixed-term contract (FTC), and in the last autumn round, Links’ score was 87% (46 out of 53), with one NQ on a FTC.

Links disclosed for a second time a separate retention score for its black, asian and minority ethnic (BAME) trainees. The firm will be retaining 90% of its BAME trainees and 100% of its trainees who identify as black this autumn.

“We are very pleased to report that we have once again retained a strong and diverse cohort of talented trainees, retaining 94% of our September 2021 qualifying intake,” said Richard Hodgson, trainee development partner at Linklaters. “A huge congratulations to our newly qualified lawyers who have excelled in what have been extraordinary times. I look forward to seeing their careers progress at Linklaters, as we continue to invest in, develop and retain talented individuals.”

All 45 new associates in this year’s round are retained on permanent contacts, Linklaters confirmed. Two NQs are headed for the firm’s Singapore office.

They’ll start on a newly improved salary of £100,000, plus discretionary bonus, after Links, like most of its MC rivals, joined the six-figure base salary club just last week.

Among this year’s qualifying cohort is the UK’s top legal influencer, Eve Cornwell. The Bristol University law grad has accepted an NQ role at Linklaters, becoming the first YouTuber with a truly large following to gain full lawyer status.

“Delighted to announce that after two challenging and rewarding years training at Linklaters I’ve accepted an associate position, starting September 2021,” Cornwell tweeted last month. “I think this is the ‘we did it’ Elle Woods moment.”

Cornwell started her two-year TC at Linklaters in September 2019. She’ll wrap up her final six-month seat in the summer before embarking in an NQ solicitor role from September 2021. Cornwell will be specialising in corporate M&A work, according to her LinkedIn page.

Cornwell has shared her legal exploits with fans over the years on YouTube. She’s amassed 374,000 subscribers and over 20 million views since she started her vlog in 2013.