Bar course pass rates drop 18% during pandemic

By Aishah Hussain on
Just 10% of BPTC grads started pupillage in 2020-21, new stats show

The coronavirus pandemic impacted both the number of students completing the bar course in the last academic year as well as those proceeding to pupillage, a new report released by the Bar Standards Board (BSB) has found.

Of students enrolled on the Bar Professional Training Course (BPTC) in 2019-20, 18% less completed the course in that year compared with the year before.

Meanwhile, just 10% of UK/EU graduates from this intake began pupillage in 2020-21, compared to 23% of the 2018-19 cohort who began pupillage in 2019-20.

The report, which provides an analysis of bar students over three academic years, further found that roughly two in five (40%) of those who enrolled on the course from 2015 to 2019 had started pupillage by March 2021. This figure increases to around 49% when looking at those enrolled from 2015 to 2018 only, as the BSB acknowledged “it can take time for more recent graduates to gain pupillage”.

The likelihood of gaining pupillage varies widely by degree class and BPTC overall grade, with ethnicity and first degree institution also appearing to be influencing factors.

In terms of ethnicity, UK/EU BPTC grads from minority ethnic backgrounds who enrolled on the course from 2015 to 2019 were less likely to have commenced pupillage than those from white backgrounds. For example, of UK/EU BPTC grads with an upper-second class degree and ‘very competent’ overall BPTC grade, 41% from white backgrounds had commenced pupillage, compared to around 23% of those from a minority ethnic background with the same degree class and BPTC grade.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

Teaching and assessment for the bar course moved online for the most part in response to the pandemic. This was not without challenges: there were numerous reports over the summer from students who encountered issues including being unable to book an exam slot, being locked out of the online system on the day and having to urinate in bottles and buckets because no breaks were allowed.

Speaking to Legal Cheek about her experience completing the bar course amidst the pandemic, one student told us:

“Studying the bar course is known to be tough in normal circumstances, doing it completely online during the pandemic was the hardest challenge I have faced so far in my legal journey. Never stepping foot in the university, never meeting (or seeing) my classmates, not knowing if exams or teaching would be in person meant the year was incredibly self-reliant, as it should be to some extent, but at times was incredibly lonely and daunting.”

The BSB report is the seventh and final edition of its kind as the BPTC has been revamped. Next year’s analysis will focus on the new bar courses which began in 2020.

BSB director of strategy and policy, Ewen MacLeod, said: “The annual publication of these statistics gives us up-to-date data. This year’s report enables us to see clearly the impact which the health emergency had on those students starting a BPTC in 2019. We continue to work closely with the profession to make sure pupillage places remain available as the country recovers from the effects of lockdown.”

In February, the BSB announced the number of pupillages registered last year fell by 35%. It cautioned at the time that the pandemic looks set to affect pupillage numbers in 2021, although recruitment levels are “picking up”.

6 Comments

Osborne Clarke 2PQE

God, how can people be so thick!

Legal Cheek Will Probably Censor This Comment

Before this site took a massive nosedive and started censoring comments, I would frequently comment on these types of articles. Every year, LC would run articles suggesting that being BAME negatively ‘influences’ pupillage success rates. And every year I would provide a rebuttal showing that if one understands what one is doing and actually analyses the data properly, this simply isn’t true. Indeed, when controlling for ability, BAME applicants are more likely than their white counterparts to secure pupillage. However, the BSB deliberately cuts the figures in a misleading way to suggest otherwise.

There are many examples of the BSB doing this, but to take just one, let’s focus on the claim reproduced in the article above concerning candidates with a 2.i and a Very Competent on the BPTC. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realise that a white candidate with a high 2.i from Cambridge is hardly comparable to a black candidate with a low 2.i from the University of Lincoln. When one further considers just how competitive pupillage applications are, it becomes clear that the class of candidates with a 2.i and VC is so broad as to be virtually useless.

Somewhat counterintuitively, the BSB’s own data show that the best predictor of successful pupillage applications is BPTC grade. This is particularly interesting given that (i) in contrast to pupillage interviews, most BPTC exams are name- and colour-blind, (ii) in contrast to degree grade, most sets don’t care about BPTC grade; and (iii) in contrast to schooling and university, all BPTC candidates receive near-identical tuition when it comes to the Bar Course. For statisticians, BPTC grade is an almost perfect variable. Indeed, if one set out to design the perfect variable for detecting unconscious bias, it would be difficult to do a better job. And yet, if one looks at the data on BPTC grades, what does it show? It shows that white candidates far outperform their BAME peers on the Bar Course. And it further shows that when BAME candidates score highly on the BPTC, they are more likely than their white peers to secure pupillage.

Anonymous

You have not taken into account that statistically a BAME candidate has not had the same start in life as your silver spoon silver tongued Cambridge grad.

By contrast, given real-world experience and empathy they would probably make the better advocate than the privileged white candidate.

Oh Boy

Yeah, this doesn’t solve accusations of racism at the Bar.

There are plenty of BAME candidates from better universities than the University of Lincoln. Oxbridge now have their highest ever BAME intake. The lack of BAME pupils has absolutely nothing to do with the university they go to. Many immigrants to the UK actually pride themselves on giving their children educational opportunities and higher degrees they didn’t receive themselves.

What about the lack of BAME judges, particularly in the higher courts? I suppose you think that all comes down to ‘equal’ BPTC teaching too? It’s churlish to ignore that disparity in your ‘statistical analysis’ (offering no data).

Did you complete the BPTC? Many modules are assessed not by written exams as most university exams are, but by practical performance with human assessors. Might there be bias amongst assessors? It’s a possibility worthy of further independent investigation.

Anonymous

The standard of teaching is appalling especially in the pandemic. The staff are useless and my provider has failed to support me through both the teaching and my reasonable adjustments.

Happily Self-Employed

So sorry to hear about how badly the BPTC course continues to be run.

Start a business. Give yourself whatever working conditions you need without needing to prove anything to anyone.

Your worth in life isn’t dependent on having a pupillage.

