Osborne Clarke raises London junior lawyer pay to £80k

By Aishah Hussain on
21

Rises in regions and for trainees too

Osborne Clarke joins a growing number of City law firms to boost the salaries of its junior lawyers, with rises for newly qualified (NQ) solicitors and trainees in the London and regional offices.

NQs in London will now earn £80,000, a rise of 13% from £71,000. Those in Reading have been handed a substantial 20% pay rise from £54,000 to £65,000, while their counterparts in Bristol will receive 15% more cash — £52,000 to £60,000.

OC has surpassed several major players in the London NQ pay league, as featured in our Firms Most List, including Taylor Wessing (£77,000), Pinsent Masons (£75,000) and Gowling WLG (£71,000).

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Trainees in London and Reading, meanwhile, have been handed rises of 10% in both their first and second year, earning £47,500 and £49,500, respectively. Bristol trainees earn £39,250 and £43,000 — rises of 9% and 10%.

The UK-headquartered firm also announced changes to its bonus awards “in light of the extraordinary year we’ve experienced”. Bonus awards have increased from 5%, 7% and 10% to 5%, 10% and 20%, the firm said in a statement, adding, “we’ve rewarded substantially more people with a bonus this year”.

Hogan Lovells, Simmons & Simmons and Macfarlanes were among the City law firms to increase junior lawyer salaries just last week, with the former upping base pay to £100,000, matching recent moves made by the magic circle.

21 Comments

The Broker

Let’s play a game 🎈

Would you rather…

a) Be a US senior associate; OR…
b) Be a MC JP…

Leave your responses in the reply section down below! 👇

Reply Report comment
(19)(3)

Anonymous

c) Junior Associate at Osborne Clarke

Reply Report comment
(19)(58)

Anonymous

That ain’t alpha, that ain’t beta, that ain’t even Catherine effing Zeta. Off the scale ZZ’ top of the rot. Dismal. Disgrace.

Reply Report comment
(2)(21)

Impressed

Decent wack from this shop

Reply Report comment
(304)(709)

Anonymous

What is up with this? Over 800 votes on this post, which is far in excess of others on the thread. Seems like the numbers aren’t genuine, but it isn’t exactly that interesting/tasty of a comment? What is going on?!

Reply Report comment
(8)(11)

Salty Grad

PHAT WHACK

Reply Report comment
(3)(8)

Observer

Anyone else noticed the dearth of ‘Kirkland Associate DealMonsters’ in recent articles..? 😦

Reply Report comment
(17)(0)

anon

If Burges Salmon don’t match the Bristol trainee and NQ pay or come close, it will be embarrassing.

Reply Report comment
(17)(9)

Anon

Is Clydes still on 70k in London?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

lol

68k mate.

Reply Report comment
(23)(0)

Anonymous

Noyce 🤣

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

bob

cool, now what are working arrangements post covid?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

OC Associate

Must be available 24/7/364. Christmas is sacred. Nothing else is sacred.

Reply Report comment
(49)(1)

Anonymous

Prompted by a ton of junior associate attrition in the last 18 months to SC and US firms. Nearly 40% of my NQ intake has left now.

Working 70 hour weeks for middling salary (as has happened in a number of departments) is not really part of the OC bargain.

Reply Report comment
(60)(21)

Anon

(What’s this? LC censoring comments now – I posted this a couple of hours ago and now it has been deleted)

Hear hear! Bleeding juniors left, right and centre across the firm! Low salaries were fine when we had a decent culture but that appears to have gone AWOL in the last 18 months so now it is just low(er) pay and juniors are not sticking around when they could get paid for the same elsewhere. Last one out turn the lights off.

Reply Report comment
(42)(0)

Anonymous

Any news on raises at SPB?

Associate pay is so low. I got so hungry the other day I resorted to boiling my leather brogues in order to make a thin soup. Now I must wear rags wrapped around my feet when commuting to the office.

Somebody plz send aid.

Reply Report comment
(21)(1)

Anonymous

😂😂

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Percy

Simmons should have upped their Bristol salaries as OC now have higher salaries than Simmons Bristol NQ

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

OC Employee

What departments are those? This is certainly not something I have come across.

Reply Report comment
(1)(6)

Pleb

60k in Bristol is decent, but not if you’re working a 70 hour week.

Reply Report comment
(36)(2)

OC 3PQE

No rigid guidelines. Just that the firm expects most fee earner to be spending more time in the office than not from December.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Join the conversation

