Macfarlanes boosts NQ lawyer pay to £90k as it confirms 88% trainee retention score

Rookies also handed rises

Macfarlanes has become the latest City outfit to increase the salaries of its junior lawyers.

The silver circle player confirmed base rates for newly qualified (NQ) lawyers now sit at £90,000, a 6% rise from £85,000. Macs did however say that it expects its new associates to “earn in excess of £100k this financial year taking into account all elements of their package”.

Trainee pay is also up, with first year rookies receiving £48,000, a rise of 9% from £44,000, and those a year ahead earning £52,500, up 7% from £49,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows that additional cash puts Mac’s fresh faced juniors on a pay par with their opposite numbers at Ashurst, Baker McKenzie and Hogan Lovells.

Separately, Macs confirmed it will retain 22 of its 25 trainees qualifying this September. This hands the firm an autumn rate of 88%.

Jat Bains, graduate recruitment partner, commented: