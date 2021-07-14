Hogan Lovells and Simmons latest to up junior lawyer pay
£100k and £88k
City law firms are continuing to splash the cash to ensure they attract and retain the best junior lawyer talent.
Hogan Lovells confirmed newly qualified (NQ) base rates now sit at £100,000, an uplift of 11% from £90,000. The firm added that its freshly-minted associates will also be eligible for performance-related bonuses of up to 35% of salary, which could see pay packets swell to as much as £135,000.
The move puts Hogan Lovells’ NQs on the same cash levels as many of their magic circle counterparts, with Clifford Chance, Linklaters and Allen & Overy all upping base rates to £100k in recent weeks.
Hogan Lovells’ London trainees are cashing in too, with year one salary bands moving from £46,000 to £47,500, and year two bands rising from £51,000 to £52,500 — uplifts of 3% across the board.
In other pay rise news, Simmons & Simmons has upped NQ rates in London to £88,000, a boost of 5% from £84,000. Salaries are also up 5% in the firm’s Bristol office, from £53,500 to £56,000.
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Hogan Lovells and Simmons dish out around 50 and 24 training contracts, respectively.
Yesterday, Legal Cheek reported Macfarlanes had upped NQ rates by 6% to £90,000, with the firm saying it expects newbie associates to “earn in excess of £100k this financial year taking into account all elements of their package”.
HL fan club
Hogan Lovells, finally a U.K. firm with some balls
Breaking the dumb hierarchy of U.K. firm pay. The whole “we aren’t MC so we must offer slightly less than them (even if we can afford to match)” is over.
Travers be bold and do the same eh.
lol
Almost like they read the poster who commented yesterday about how weird it was that firms stayed within the confines of their ‘bubble’ set by a journalist in the 90s haha
Anon
Very impressive from them, if anything MC firms could have afforded to increase even more considering they cut salaries last year and have enjoyed bumper profits over the same periods
Anon
HL may be showing us how the UK firms can try to address this issue (US firm pay). Give everyone a decent enough base (£100k) but create discretion for partners to hand the small number of associates they care about most (either because they’re stars or they’re in an area like PE or levfin) a significant bonus that takes their package closer to the base of a US firm.
Anon
No NQ is getting a 35k bonus. All the UK firms need to stop publishing fake numbers which, even if taken into account, leave you at least 10-15k behind the US base.
Anon
If a HL associate who a partner likes/needs gets an offer from a US firm, the partner can now promise the associate a bonus high enough to meaningfully reduce the difference in pay. It will be rare but it probably will happen from time to time as a retention tool.
Anon
I don’t disagree with your point but certainly not for a junior associate/NQ. You might pay a higher bonus to retain a star senior associate, but again, no NQ is getting a 35k bonus when they are all expendable/replaceable despite whatever HL’s policy might say is technically possible.
Even if you assume HL are giving NQ’s 35k bonuses on the rare occasion, you better believe that associate will have worked for it – in which case, why not just go to the US firm where you know you will get at least 140k+ guaranteed in base salary plus bonus on top (which unlike UK firms is not banded or based on hours or other vague metrics – most US firms operate on the basis that you get the bonus if you are still employed).
For the avoidance of doubt, I’m not attacking HL. To the contrary, I think what they have done is admirable (looking at you MC) but it is still nowhere near closing the US gap in a meaningful way.
Magic square
Mayer Brown are the same. Decent profits but refusal to enter the big pay packet leagues. Maybe they will follow HL…