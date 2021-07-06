Feature

The 6 types of law student you will encounter on exam results day

By Legal Cheek on
7

Which one are you?

Exam results season is upon us *gulp*. And, it is almost certain that you will come across at least one of these six law school characters. Or maybe even a hybrid!

From the early morning drinker to the student who insists they’ve ‘100% failed’, this list will be sure to lighten your mood, providing a momentary escape from those pre-results day nerves. If you are patiently waiting, or even if you have recently survived the dreaded day, this one is for you.

1. The ‘I 100% failed’

While they were “not revising”, they were colour-coding their law books and filing their notes like something out of the Home Edit‘s book. They are also averaging 76%, have been awarded the law school’s pro bono prize two years running and won junior Wimbledon aged 17. Chill out — you’re not failing!

2. The smarty pants

Even on exam results day, this student is still explaining why the paramedic did not breach their duty of care in the tort exam. They also remind you that back in exam season, they emailed on behalf of the class to notify the professors of the misspelling of chattels in the land exam, which boosted your grade.

3. The early drinker

Summer started for this law school legend when they put down their pen, or laptop lid, in their final exam. They can’t decide whether results day is a great inconvenience or an exciting excuse to schedule in a three-day, socially distanced bender at the pub where the landlord knows them by name. They’re likely to wake up the next morning and have to re-check their results as they won’t remember what they got.

Secure your place: The Legal Cheek Summer 2021 Virtual Vacation Scheme

4. The nosey one

This character sends out a “thinking of you” text to their whole criminal seminar group list, which could go as a bcc email. Don’t hold out any hope that they will tell you their results: they are likely to have missed their own release because they are consoling someone who scored 37 in trusts.

5. The ‘green list traveller’

This law student is on a last-minute trip to green list Ibiza having completely forgot about results day. They are already three Mojitos down when they find out from their friends’ updated LinkedIn pages that results are out. They remain uncontactable as they break off the shackles of lockdown to ‘find themselves’ on the White Isle.

6. The crier

They have been inconsolable for a few days now; they just cannot.stop.crying. This is unsurprising given they also cried when they got a place on their favourite City law firm’s open day and when their contract tutor had a baby. And to top it all off, they’re sitting on two TC offers! Please stop crying…

Secure your place: The Legal Cheek Summer 2021 Virtual Vacation Scheme

7 Comments

BPP Student

“I got my merit and I don’t want to have anything to do with BPP ever again!”

Reply Report comment
(29)(1)

Jon

I don’t fit into either of those. I’d rather get my results then go about my day as normal and catch up on some sleep…maybe a little celebratory meal in a nice restaurant if other people are up for it.

Reply Report comment
(11)(3)

Paul

You’re a wild, wild man Jon.

Reply Report comment
(23)(1)

Jon

Thanks Paul. Are you coming to bowls later?

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Richard

On results day I get up when I want. Unless it falls on Wednesdays, in which case I anticipate that I would get rudely awakened by the dustmen.

I put my trousers on, have a cup of tea and I think about leaving the house.

I feed the pigeons, I sometimes feed the sparrows too. It gives me a sense of enormous well-being

Then I get my results and I’m happy for the rest of the day. Safe in the knowledge there will always be a bit of my heart devoted to law.

Reply Report comment
(24)(1)

Mark

Couldn’t the above types be ascribed to other professions and not just law? Am I missing something?

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Professor Numnum

There are about half a dozen other types you could have mentioned!

1. The Screamer. On my results day there was a girl who jumped up and down screaming “YES! YES! YEEES!” so hard that she wet her pants. Maintain social distancing at all costs!

2. The Moper, who will fall short by a few marks and thereby lose their TC offer. They will complain to anyone who will listen about why it wasn’t their fault, and submit their marks for re-assessment. Again. And again…

3. Mr/Ms/Mx Modest. This quiet but friendly character who is always too busy for socials and doesn’t show off has really been working their arse off all year. When they bag their first and come top of the year, they will act pleasantly surprised.

4. The Daddy’s Girl/ Mummy’s Boy. Who gets a solid 2:1, already has a TC and gets a couple of prizes, but is on a downer because they have always been a straight-A student and feel that missing a First will disappoint their parents.

5. The Posho. Scrapes a 2:1 or a 2:2 but it doesn’t matter because he/she already has a job lined up in the family firm. Will celebrate raucously as if they had come top of the year. The alcohol will flow. Will need scraping off the floor in the morning.

6. You. Just enjoy the moment.

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories