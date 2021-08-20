Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
What Kamala Harris’ Law School Years Reveal About Her Politics [Politico]
Do trade secrets matter? It is not at all clear if you ask the stock market [The IPKat]
The debate around office returns misses an opportunity to make work better [NewStatesman] (free, but registration required)
Selfridges — Going, Going…. Still Going? [According To A Law Student]
What’s the Judicial Support Network? [A Lawyer Writes]
The thin threads of power — politics and policy in an age of impotence [The Law and Policy Blog]
Prostitution is a prison [The Critic]
Guilty Pleas [Yet Another Blogging Barrister]
Fleeing Afghans are up against three decades of Britain’s mean stance on asylum [Law Society Gazette]
The skill and talent of refugees [Scottish Legal News]
