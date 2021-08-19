Addleshaw Goddard boosts London NQ lawyer pay to £82,000

Rises in regions and Scotland too

Addleshaw Goddard has become the latest City law firm to throw extra cash at its junior lawyer talent, with newly qualified (NQ) rates in London enjoying a 9% uplift to £82,000. Previously NQs in London received a salary of £75,000.

There’s rises in the regions too. Junior lawyers in Manchester and Leeds will now earn £50,000, while their counterparts in Scotland will receive £47,000 — rises of 11% across the board.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List puts AG’s London lot on the same levels of cash as their opposite numbers at Eversheds Sutherland (£82k) and just behind those at Norton Rose Fulbright (£85k).

Trainee pay in London remains unchanged at £40,000 in year one and £43,000 in year two.

The cash injection comes just weeks after the firm recorded solid financial results, with revenue rising 12% to £321 million and profit per equity partner (PEP) hitting £849,000, an uplift of roughly 25%.

Other UK-headquartered firms to up junior lawyer rates in recent weeks include HFW (11% to £73.5k), Taylor Wessing (5% to £81,000) and Travers Smith (6% to £90,000).