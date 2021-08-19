News

Addleshaw Goddard boosts London NQ lawyer pay to £82,000

By Thomas Connelly on
30

Rises in regions and Scotland too

Addleshaw Goddard has become the latest City law firm to throw extra cash at its junior lawyer talent, with newly qualified (NQ) rates in London enjoying a 9% uplift to £82,000. Previously NQs in London received a salary of £75,000.

There’s rises in the regions too. Junior lawyers in Manchester and Leeds will now earn £50,000, while their counterparts in Scotland will receive £47,000 — rises of 11% across the board.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List puts AG’s London lot on the same levels of cash as their opposite numbers at Eversheds Sutherland (£82k) and just behind those at Norton Rose Fulbright (£85k).

Trainee pay in London remains unchanged at £40,000 in year one and £43,000 in year two.

Secure your place: The September 2021 UK Virtual Law Fair

The cash injection comes just weeks after the firm recorded solid financial results, with revenue rising 12% to £321 million and profit per equity partner (PEP) hitting £849,000, an uplift of roughly 25%.

Other UK-headquartered firms to up junior lawyer rates in recent weeks include HFW (11% to £73.5k), Taylor Wessing (5% to £81,000) and Travers Smith (6% to £90,000).

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

30 Comments

SPB slave

What about our NQ raise, SPB?

I’m so hungry. Yesterday I boiled my last pair of leather shoes and mixed it with shredded office paper to make a thin gruel.

I now have to wear old copies of the White Book tied to my feet as rudimentary sandals.

Reply Report comment
(33)(1)

Troll

If you still worked at SPB you’d know you had a raise

Reply Report comment
(0)(4)

⬆️pinhead⬆️

How much is it then? 😂🤡

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

NQ

£147k

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Works at SPB

Lmao sure 😀 😀 😀

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Good News

Dentons raised NQ to 80k and 1st/2nd year trainees to 45k/50k.

Reply Report comment
(17)(1)

Dentons Associate

Never received that email…

Reply Report comment
(1)(4)

Weird person

You don’t work for Dentons then.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Anon

So Dentons now pay NQs marginally more than HFW and less than supposed mid market competitors like TW, AG and CMS. I’d be annoyed.

Reply Report comment
(9)(4)

???

Have CMS cut NQ salaries?! I thought they upped to £82k recently

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

Anonymous

What about the salary raise at Stewarts? They’re now paying phat whack.

Reply Report comment
(1)(6)

Curious Clive

How much???

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

City

Stewarts is a glorified high street firm. Most of its revenue comes from personal injury work. Avoid.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

journo

They apparently have in excess of 100 paralegals toiling away in the London office, charged out at £90/h.

With gearing like that, its little wonder the margins are phat and the partners are packing stacks.

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

City

Yes, the partners at Stewarts earn money out of all proportion to their abilities and professional standing.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Stewarts powerhouse

Surely not beyond what a firm like AG or CMS are paying, around £80k-ish?

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Anon

PEP is nearly £1.5m but NQ is £53-70k depending on where you qualify.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

PhatPEP

Nice gig if you can get it. Stewarts partners sweating the assets like there’s no tomorrow and laughing all the way to the bank.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Curious

What are the salary bands post qualification for AG or other similar firms?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Pay stagnation

Has NRF moved up this year?

Reply Report comment
(0)(5)

SC

What about Mishcons??? £72k for a Silver Circle NQ is looking a bit stingy.

Reply Report comment
(0)(4)

Anon

Nice troll

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

City sol

Mishcon is not SC. It is a West End firm.

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Stop It

Mishcon is not Silver Circle.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anon

Come on lads, have you little fisheys not learned that you don’t need to come for a nibble

Reply Report comment
(3)(2)

Anon

https://www.thelawyer.com/silver-circle-law-firms/
The definition is not fixed. According to the Lawyer, it is silver circle.

Reply Report comment
(1)(4)

MDR future trainee

Agreed!! Their PEP is over £1m too. AG less than that. Hoping they will increase it when they release their financials. Surely can’t retain their talent paying that

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Feel bad for you tbh

There is no talent at Mishcon. Just leftovers and scraps from other firms.

You won’t have any prospects after you’ve trained there so there’s no need for them to incentivise you to stay.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Haha

ahhahahahahahahahaha, ‘no prospects.’
You know nothing, clearly.

You’re a typical law student with no prospects of getting a TC. Future trainees wouldn’t try and put people down for getting a very competitive training contract.

So embarrassing you feel that you have to put people down.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Work for US firms

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories