High Court judge apologises for ‘sexist comment’ to lawyer

Judge Daniel Schaffer issued ‘formal advice’ by Lord Chief Justice

A High Court judge has apologised for making a sexist comment to a lawyer, the judicial watchdog revealed this week.

Judge Daniel Schaffer, who sits in the Insolvencies and Companies Court, was issued with “formal advice” by the Lord Chief Justice, with the Lord Chancellor’s agreement, for making a sexist comment to counsel.

A spokesperson for the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO) said in a statement:

“The Lord Chief Justice has, with the Lord Chancellor’s agreement, issued Deputy Insolvencies and Companies Court Judge Daniel Schaffer with formal advice for making a sexist comment to counsel.” “In reaching their decision, they considered the judge’s long and previously unblemished record of service, that he accepted responsibility for his actions, and that he had apologised to counsel.”

The statement provides no further details about the incident, or what was said.

The JCIO deals with complaints of misconduct against judicial members. Its investigations are conducted entirely in private, with some cases marked by brief public statements about sanctions that have been imposed.