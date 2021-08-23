Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Plymouth shooting: Woman shot by husband wants gun law change [BBC News]

Top law firms taking on more fossil fuel work as planet warms [Reuters]

Queen orders senior Palace aides to plan legal fightback after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hurtful attacks [The Sun]

Group behind GB News advertising boycott accused of breaching company laws [The Telegraph]

What is Sharia law and what might it mean for Afghanistan? [The Independent]

Why China is delaying draft anti-sanctions law for Hong Kong [South China Morning Post]

Scots lawyer’s plush Lamborghini smashed up outside office by ‘angry woman with hockey stick’ [Daily Record]

Hartlepool man accused of £50,000 vandal attacks against solicitors appears in front of judge [Hartlepool Mail]

Dorset law firm in charity plane pull [Dorset Echo]

“It’s funny because saying something like ‘I’m more intelligent than you because I studied in this building whilst you studied in that building’ is a really stupid thing to say.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

Legal Cheek virtual student events with Clyde & Co, Clifford Chance, Weil, Allen & Overy, and more [Apply to attend]

The Legal Cheek September 2021 UK Virtual Law Fair [Secure your place]