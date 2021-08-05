News

Oxford Uni confirms law exams will be online next academic year

By Aishah Hussain on
10

They’ll also continue to be open-book

The University of Oxford has reportedly confirmed that law exam finals for the next academic year will take place online and will be open-book.

In an email circulated among students on Friday, and seen by The Oxford Student newspaper, the uni’s law faculty said that whilst it could not yet confirm details, law students will sit their final exams in 2022 virtually, and that these will be open-book, meaning they will be allowed to access approved materials, such as textbooks, during the exams. This is with the exception of the small number of exams using extended essays as the form of assessment.

Unlike the majority of UK law schools, Oxford lumps most law exams at the end of the degree. So you sit your finals in your third or fourth year, depending on whether you go on a year abroad.

And whether law students still have to gown up in sub-fusc for these virtual assessments, as is tradition at Oxford, is unclear.

Secure your place: The September 2021 UK Virtual Law Fair

There appears to be some discrepancy between departments; the university’s politics department, for example, has confirmed to students that they will sit finals in exam halls and that these will be closed book, according to the report.

This hasn’t gone down well with some students, with one telling the newspaper:

“The University should be standardising exams across, if not all, then at least similar subjects. Why should law students have open-book finals, with access to all their notes, while politics students have to learn those things by rote?”

Oxford University said in a statement that the departments are planning to use a variety of different assessment types over the next year, from “coursework submissions and online open-book exams to in-person examinations”, and that there will be plans in place if government restrictions are re-introduced.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns which followed, universities moved to remote teaching and assessment. A spokesperson for Oxford Uni said its e-assessment platform has been used by approximately 12,000 students sitting more than 40,000 individual exams across the uni.

It has not been without hiccups: some final year law students at the elite university reportedly received the wrong criminal paper last year.

Have you been told your law exams will be held virtually for the next academic year? Let us know at tips@legalcheek.com

10 Comments

Anon

Elite

concerned person

ok and

Slow news day

Stop reporting on articles from student newspapers

Leeds grad with closed book exams

Haha this is why Oxford is no longer prestigious haha imagine studying there over a cool uni haha

William

Literally no one said this.

You’ve just created a fake scenario in your head.

Get a grip.

Oxford alum

Given how much of a difference open-book makes to Oxford’s law finals in particular, this seems to be a poor decision. Open-book mitigates much of the additional challenge of having all 9 finals across 2-3 weeks, rather than spread across 3 years.

LSE grad

Open book exams can be very (very) difficult, and require a lot of work. Really exhausting in preparation and also during the timed exam period. I think they can arguably be a better way to test a student’s understanding of the subject. However, having said that, closed book exams in a hall certainly differentiate more between students.

Jax

How academically rigorous is this?

Hackaforte

I anticipate lots of grumpy comments about ‘snowflakes’, ‘wokeness’, etc, etc, ad infinitum, ad nauseam, about open-book exams. They can work, though, if handled properly.

The fustiest, most old-fashioned, most-un-PC (also, by general opinion, the most intelligent) professor at my alma mater was a big fan of open-book exams. As he put it, “I’m concerned with the quality of your legal argument, not testing your memory”.

Coupled with that, the course was structured so that you essentially wrote your own textbook as you went along. If you turned up, paid attention, and wrote the right notes in the right way, you’d be fine. All of which is much better prep for a legal career than pointless cramming.

Anon

Don’t disagree with what you’ve said there.
It is funny though that if this article was about somewhere like Leeds, everyone would be poking fun and saying how rubbish the degree is.

