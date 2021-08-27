RPC says lawyers can work from home permanently
Includes trainees
RPC has set out a new flexible working policy, telling all lawyers, including trainees, that they can choose to work where they want.
Under the new ‘Where we work’ model, which came into effect recently, employees can work from home permanently so long as this doesn’t impact on client service and collaborating with colleagues.
“We want to empower all our people with the ability to shape how they split their time working in and out of the office, balancing their own preferences and their need to support each other whilst delivering exceptional client service,” a statement from the firm said, continuing:
“What this means is that our people can work where they want — in or out of the office — for as much of their working time as they want, as long as our principles of working are reflected and hold true.”
The new way of working comes after the firm surveyed its people in January this year on how they would like to work in the future.
RPC’s London headquarters, located in the outskirts of the City, is currently undergoing refurbishment. It is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
A host of firms have now introduced flexible working schemes allowing staff to work from home for part of the week. RPC’s is among the most lenient policies as others impose a minimum number of days staff must attend the office each week.
Anon
WFH reminds me of the shipping container. Initially it looked like it would have only a marginal impact. 10-15 years later the old ports were on their way out, docker strikes everywhere, massive reductions in the number of people required to do the job. I worry for city centres.
Dreamer
City centres will need to adapt. The traditional office is in decline. The traditional shop is dying. People are looking out for collaboration spaces though, places to grab a coffee and discuss work or personal business with people in quiet areas, parks and green spaces, gyms, safe spaces for kids, restaurants and bars. Big profitable companies will probably still have large spaces in the City but they may be set up differently, more meeting rooms and fewer permanent desks. Smaller companies will sign up to shared working spaces. Look at Googles new hub, the office will become a place where people look forward to going 2-3 times a week rather than where they dread going 5 days a week.