Work remotely up to 2.5 days a week, Travers tells lawyers

More City firms embrace agile lawyering

Travers Smith has become the latest City law firm to set out its long-term policy on agile working as lawyers slowly return to their desks following the lifting of Covid restrictions.

The firm’s new policy, announced this week, gives lawyers and staff the option to work remotely for up to 50% of their time, per fortnight, with a minimum of two days in the office each week. This, in practice, means staff will be in the office two days one week and three the next — or 2.5 days in the office each week. This will be adjusted appropriately for those who work on a part time basis.

Travers says the policy will be introduced in mid-September, subject to the government’s advice and regulation.

A raft of firms have introduced similar policies in recent months. Magic circle trio Clifford Chance, Freshfields and Linklaters have gone down a similar route with a 50% remote working option. Other outfits to give home-working the green light include Hogan Lovells, Macfarlanes, Baker McKenzie, Dechert, Eversheds Sutherland and Gowling WLG.

Although flexible working policies may offer lawyers more freedom to manage their working weeks, there are concerns it may leave those starting out in their careers — particularly trainees — without adequate support and guidance.

In response, The Law Society of England and Wales issued fresh advice to law firms, including scheduling regular catch ups with a supervisor or as a team to gauge the workload and wellbeing of trainees.