Cleary gives lawyers £45 to help them reconnect over lunch

By Aishah Hussain on
7

Once a week

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton is giving its lawyers and staff up to £45 to help them reconnect over lunch after months of remote-working.

Trainees through to associates, partners and professional support staff from across the European offices are encouraged to eat out once a week with their colleagues and have it expensed by the firm.

How far £45 can get them depends on where they decide to lunch; from fillet steak with a side and sauce at nearby steakhouse Hawksmoor to 15 Tesco meal deals.

It’s common for City law firms to subsidise lawyers’ meals, and Cleary already does so for breakfast and lunch in its on-site cafeteria. Some firms also stretch their generosity to dinner which is often delivered straight to lawyers’ desks. Other food-related perks on offer at big law firms include pick ‘n’ mix counters, coffee on tap and some even have their own in-house chefs!

7 Comments

Escaped Survivor

Elite. Massive sweatshop tho.

Anon

“Some firms also stretch their generosity to dinner which is often delivered straight to lawyers’ desks”.

Having dinner delivered to your desk so you can keep billing through the night isn’t a privilege.

Al

“Some firms also stretch their generosity to dinner which is often delivered straight to lawyers’ desks”

I must confess, the implications of that make me shudder. That seems one step away from commodes and glucose IVs.

City

“some even have their own in-house chefs” – Don’t any firms with a canteen have an in-house chef? That’s not particularly noteworthy.

The Taxman

Is this taxable?

Anon

Fresher, if you studied Tax law you’d know mate. Go back to pretending to be a Kirkland NQ while your realistic expectations for a career are based around paralegalling in the regions.

Anonymous

No, it would be considered a ‘trivial’ benefit as it’s under £50 per go.

