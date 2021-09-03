‘I’m thinking of taking a gap year after qualifying as a solicitor. Is this career suicide?’
One NQ asks for readers’ advice
In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one newly qualified (NQ) solicitor has an itch to take a year out and explore more beyond law but worries this could be “career suicide”.
“I have recently qualified as a solicitor. It’s taken years of hard work to get where I am and I know how lucky I am to have secured an NQ position — especially during 2020! I am happy with my career choice and the firm I’ve joined.
However, at the same time, after all those years of studying and climbing the ladder (and having never left my hometown), I am also craving a bit of an adventure. I’ve been exploring the idea of moving abroad for a while, however there doesn’t seem to be many opportunities for a lawyer from the UK, at least not in my field (criminal defence/legal aid).
I’m wondering what potential future employers would think if I were to take some time out doing something completely different/unrelated to law (perhaps one year doing TEFL, for example), particularly if I were to do so within/around two years PQE? Would it be a red flag?
I’m in my late 20s without dependents etc. so I think this would be the best time to do it, but I also worry that it would be career suicide? Grateful for any input. Thank you.”
The QC’s Only Fans Account
Career suicide? Who is more important to you, you or the firm? Because if you consider yourself more important, you shouldn’t be afraid of having that holiday, having a family or taking up hobbies that make you a happier person.
What do you think will happen to the firm if you’re hit by a bus? The world will still turn and they’ll just hire someone else.
The love of your spouse, kids or dog at an honest level does not depend on whether you are a solicitor or not. So take that gap year and enjoy your one life.
London calling
Completely agree with QCOFA above, it’s your life so you know what’s best for you. I’m in my early 30’s, 3PQE and also took a long hard road to get to this position, so I get why you think that a break may be seen as off putting to firms. I suppose it depends on your situation and the area you’re qualifying into – if you’ve qualified at a magic circle, you’re decent and you take a year, you probably won’t struggle to get employed afterwards. Similarly, if you’re in an area of law in high demand on the market, you’ll probably also be the same. I’d speak to some good legal recruiters out there and get their opinion too – after all, they deal with firm HR teams day in day out. Best of luck whatever you do though and welcome to the club 👍🏻.