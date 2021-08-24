‘Should I do a law degree if I want to be a solicitor?’

I would love to study English and then convert to law — but I’m worried about an additional year of study and costs

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one aspiring solicitor isn’t sure whether she should embark on a law or non-law degree.

“I recently achieved A*AB at A-Level and have accepted an offer to study law at a university in London. I’m excited to start my course next month and be on my way to eventually qualifying as a solicitor, but I can’t shake off doubts I have in the back of my mind that I should do an English degree instead. I got my A* in English literature and I worry a degree in law might stifle my outlet for creative expression. But then there’s a year of extra study (and costs) involved with studying a non-law subject at uni. I would like to ask your readers whether I should do a law or non-law degree if I want to be a solicitor? I’d love to eventually qualify at a law firm in London but I’m not sure how they view non-law students, and whether they are viewed any differently? I also don’t quite understand why they tend to recruit law students in the second year of their degree, and non-law students in their final year? Any advice would be great, thanks.”

