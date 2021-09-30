Now live: The 2022 Firms Most List

Go-to student guide for over 100 top law firms

The go-to student guide for life as a lawyer at the leading corporate law firms in the UK is now live with its 2022 edition. Check it out.

The updated list features over 100 law firms, including all the magic and silver circle, the major US firms in London, UK-based global elite players and top mid-tier outfits.

They can be compared and contrasted on all sorts of criteria, including pay, hours, international reach, diversity figures, retention scores and more.

Plus continue to the individual firm profiles to view an analysis of what the firms are like as places to work in The Legal Cheek View and Junior Lawyer Survey Scorecards.

The enhanced profiles include application deadlines for vacation schemes, training contracts and other graduate recruitment initiatives hosted by a firm. These sync with our iPhone and Android apps so you can get alerts delivered directly to your phone.

Meet all the major law firms featured on the list at The Legal Cheek UK Virtual Law Fair on 5 October 2021.