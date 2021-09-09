Top City law firms feature on ‘family-friendly’ employers list

Annual charity-compiled index looks at flexi working polices and parental support

A host of top law firms have been recognised for their efforts to become more ‘family-friendly’.

The annual list, compiled by UK charity Working Families, scores businesses on four key areas to compile a comprehensive overview of their flexible and family-friendly policies as well as practices that specifically support mothers, fathers, and carers. These are: integration to organisational strategy and culture; policy; consistent practice; and evidence and statistics.

Pinsent Masons featured among the top ten for the fifth consecutive year alongside the likes of the Crown Prosecution Service, American Express, Citi Group and the Welsh Parliament.

Looking across the entire 30-strong list, which is not ranked but listed alphabetically, there are also spots for Allen & Overy, Brodies, DAC Beachcroft, DWF, Mayer Brown, Mishcon de Reya and Norton Rose Fulbright.

Jane van Zyl, CEO of Working Families, commented: “After a year that has brought a succession of challenges and curveballs to employers of all sizes, it’s lovely to be able to celebrate those organisations role-modelling the absolute best of flexible, family friendly policies and practice. Our Top Employers are leading the way in creating workplaces that support the whole person — encouraging and enabling their staff team to get the best possible balance between home and work life.”