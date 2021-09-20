News

Should future lawyers avoid wearing brown shoes?

By Legal Cheek on
35

Unwritten rule touches a nerve

As lawyers shed the loungewear and head back to the office, a long-running sartorial debate has re-emerged.

Pre-lockdown, brown shoes had become quite the hot issue. For some, the unwritten rule that frowns upon wearing said coloured footwear with a work suit is a mechanism to deter those outside the club from entering the legal profession. For others, it’s a simple style choice favoured by a few older lawyers that is not to be taken too seriously.

The matter was reignited over the weekend when a QC fired off this tweet (either poking fun at brown shoe wearers or mocking the no brown shoe rule, depending on your interpretation):

Amid the likes there was a fair bit of pushback. One labelled the tweet as “sneering”, while another wrote:

“You might as well say don’t apply for pupillage @1kbwChambers unless you’re the sort of person who “gets” that there are unwritten rules that identify those who aren’t one of us.”

James Roberts’ chambers colleagues, however, leaped to defend their family law chambers mate. Philip Marshall QC announced:

“This is ‘social’ media. Wit, humour, irony, sarcasm, satire and repartee are still allowed.”

While another 1KBW man, James Turner QC, wrote: “IT WAS A JOKE”, noted among other things that brown shoes are “not for wear with a dark suit at work” and insisted that critics of the tweet had failed to grasp its “nuance” and “subtlety”.

For aspiring lawyers without connections, the row must have been at best confusing and at worst conveying the message that the legal profession is a place of baffling insider codes.

In recent years the solicitors’ branch of the profession has taken steps to move away from recommending certain types of formal workwear as law firms have tried to make themselves more accessible to bright students without professionals in their family. One global law firm even took the step of pulling a blog from its website that had claimed that “skinny ties are for Hoxton bars” and that men should punt for a “dark blue, charcoal or grey” suit — “black is only for funeral attendees and bouncers”.

But the bar continues to have a reputation for favouring unofficial standards of dress and behaviour. Not being formally documented, no one is quite sure what they are, and the extent to which they still apply, but alongside the shoes and suit stuff they’re said to include barristers not shaking hands with other barristers, barristers not taking their jackets off in front of solicitors and barristers not taking their bags into court.

35 Comments

Sartorial Steve

Yes.

Observer

Brown shoes are casual attire, not smart. If your office promotes a casual dress environment then I don’t see the problem. If this is not the case then stick to black.

In the past I have observed others wearing brown shoes to work/formal occasions (weddings etc) but said shoes tend to be combined with a polyester suit, black belt and the recruitment industry.

rec con

stfu man, I earn mad dolla, way more than u .

my brown shoes r epic

Observer

Edit: … but said shoes tend to be associated with a polyester suit, black belt, the recruitment industry and ‘rec con’.

BrownShoeInTown

P*ss off you septic tank, brown shoes are incredible

Mr Tyrwhitt

Yes. Oxfords, Oxford Semi Brogues or if you are a bit more senior, penny loafers. Black in each case for business dress.

Anon

James Turner does come across as a bit of a prat

No thanks

God, what a bunch of snobs. ‘Rules’ like this are why people think the bar is so stuffy and elitist.

Pumphole

Good luck being heard sans wig and gown mate!

Northern Barrister

It’s plainly a joke. Some people are such cretins. You talk about brown shoes like it’s a God given right. They are worn badly by fashionless men, and look appalling for work. All this ‘oh well don’t apply for pupillage at 1KBW’ – give me a break.

Bazgani

So you found a harmless joke tweet from a lawyer on twitter, made a lame fuss about it which got about six likes, then wrote a boring blogpost about how his tweet “touched a nerve”.

Work hard law students, or you might end up like failing Alex Aldridge: failed barrister, failed journalist.

Gutpunch

Fuarkkkkkkkkk, shots fired!

Legal journalist who is not linked to Legal Cheek, believe it or not

Whatever you might think of Legal Cheek, Alex got the site off the ground and made it not only profitable but able to sustain a team of journalists. Saying he has “failed” as a journalist is pretty difficult to sustain.

By all means weep into your brogues about it.

Anon

Nice to have Alex’s mum join the chat.

Anonymouse

The “no brown shoes” cliche is generally parroted by people who have little understanding of the nuances of style.

Yes, if you want to look super smart and are wearing english tailoring with a tie then go black. Probably more relevant for the bar than any office job (solicitors included). In my experience, the challenge is avoiding being overdressed, rather than trying to look smarter.

Brown shoes with a suit are an established business staple on the continent, and even for formal occasions a dark brown can work as well as black. Most lawyers in the top firms will be surrounded by colleagues and work with clients who are international/cosmopolitan and don’t share the stuffy views of the bar.

Anon

Well tailored navy suit and black oxfords – can’t go wrong anywhere in the world. Smart silk tie on hand for more formal events.

Fashionista

As a female, I have never understood this sneering view of brown shoes with blue suits.

If being deeply unfashionable and oblivious to style is synonymous with being a good lawyer then there is no hope for humanity.

Random passer by

That’s great. I wonder how things would go down if as a man I commented on women’s clothing and what they wore in 2021? Perhaps I would be cancelled for even expressing an opinion. But no doubt you feel it is your place to express an opinion on this.

Brown shoes should never been worn with a smart (dark coloured) suit. Perfectly acceptable with a tan suit and chinos (with a jacket) which tends to be during more relaxed occasions.

Bob

“Brown shoes should never be work with a smart (dark coloured) suit”.

Why? Our better-dressed colleagues on the continent do this. The general rule is shoes should be darker than your trousers, so you won’t see an Italian wearing tan shoes with their Cifonelli suit but dark brown with navy and mid-grey are perfectly acceptable and generally more stylish.

It’s a bit odd to still apply a very old piece of conventional wisdom (that related to English tailoring many years ago) to suits in general – most of which will be designed on the continent or heavily influenced by continental design.

If you turn your nose up at brown shoes with suits I hope you also only wear English bespoke with a lapel width of 3.5”or thereabouts.

Random passer-by

Better dressed colleagues on the Continent? I’ve never seen a Frenchman wearing brown shoes with their suits. The French wear dark suits with a white shirt and dark tie, only with dark shoes. I’ve worked at a French firm and company, and interact a lot with their lawyers and executive level staff. The only other nation that could possibly be referred to as better dress is Italy, and honestly I don’t know too much about there. No other nation in Europe could be described as better dressed than us.

Regarding your last point, apart from the reference to bespoke, it pretty much applies to my suit choices. Only British tailoring for me, I find Italian suits too light weight and the cut is not right.

I don’t come from a posh background but have learned how to look sharp from observation and reading online. Shiny baggy suits with brown shoes and unnecessary pocket squares are not for me.

Who cares?

I like how brown shoes look and I don’t care what others think.

Kirkland NQ

I find no one cares what colour shoes you’re wearing if they are carefully caressing the gas pedal of a brand new Lambo.

Back, Sack, Crack & Co

I’ll hand it to you – first moderately funny Kirkland comment I’ve seen in a long time.

Ditcher Quick & Hyde NQ Phatman

No.

Anon. Brown Shoe User

Nothing wrong with a nice pair of brown shoes with appropriately coordinated suit.

I’m just waiting for one of the Kirkland people to come on and talk about their beige Ralph Lauren chinos and Brown D and G loafers they bought at the weekend from Bicester Village…

Trinny and Susannah

The “unspoken” rules laid out:

– Suits should be double breasted or 3 piece. Wool, not polyester. Charcoal or Navy (the shade should not contrast too much from your gown). Double vented, not single. Save pinstripe until you have tenancy.

– Shoes always black. Oxfords, not Derbys. Brogueing to a minimum. Rubber soles are OK if you’re travelling a lot. Avoid for the Court of Appeal or smart chambers events. Polished to a high shine.

– White collar on shirts. Plain white until you are senior enough to have a coloured torso. Double cuffed.

No brown in town. It’s for the country.

I trust we can move on now?

Anon

Were these rules written in the late Edwardian period?! No wonder the bar has an image problem as a closed shop for stuffy public school types.

Trinny and Susannah

Quite possibly. But the bar maintain an antiquated form of dress so it is no surprise that more modern suiting styles do not look good.

There is good reason for these rules.

Dark suits with little contrast against the gown blend in to the uniform. Think what you like about the unusual getup but one of the advantages is the appearance of anonymity. This is undermined if a suit is too visible.

Double breasted and three piece suits ensure a high break in the jacket fastening. So, your white bands don’t get lost against your white shirt.

Double vented jackets shape better against your seat and make you look like you have a stronger back. You look like you stand taller.

Generally, any louder additions (e.g. coloured shirts or pinstripe) should be left to more senior colleagues practitioners because you don’t want to stand out when you are making mistakes.

Black, high polished shoes fit in with the remainder of the outfit and demonstrate you take pride in your appearance. If you wear brown, you will look like a crow standing on a branch.

Anon

What a load of old tripe. I can’t believe in 2021, when every barrister under the sun is desperate to market themselves and has their face plastered all over their chambers’ website we’re still subject to anonymity BS. Get with the times like everyone else and open the old boy’s club doors!

Anon

Double breasted or three piece? I think that’s a bit much, mate. Honestly, anyone wearing a double breasted jacket nowadays is to be avoided as a posh weirdo.

Everything else – black shoes, navy and grey suits – is fine.

Anon

OK boomer

Al

But what if you practice west of Ascot?

Anon

The last time I wore shoes was February 2020.

Anon

Does anyone know any of the unwritten rules for women?

Rae Ality

Unless you are slim and good looking, or Italian, then carrying off brown shoes is very difficult. It is more Farage than GQ.

