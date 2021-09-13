Teen tennis star Emma Raducanu shelves law degree plans after epic US Open win

She fancied becoming a barrister, reports claim

Teen tennis star Emma Raducanu has put on hold plans to study law at university after her epic Grand Slam win over the weekend, media reports claim.

Raducanu, 18, from Bromley, South London, could have been set for life in a very different court, with reports suggesting she was previously looking at a number of university law courses with a view to qualifying as a barrister.

But the Brit’s tennis career took off swiftly and she had to shelve her plans halfway through her A-Level studies, The Sun reports.

“She realised her tennis career was taking off much quicker — and the rest is history,” a source told the newspaper. “She looked at a number of universities to study for a law degree while fancying herself to become a barrister. But she realised a year ago that her sports career was taking off far more rapidly than she thought it would. She had started working out which universities she would apply for when she shelved her plans.”

Raducanu previously spoke of her ambitions for a career in law in an interview with the Lawn Tennis Association. She said: “I like arguing back a lot and talking back a little bit!”

Raducanu beat Leylah Fernandez, 19, in Saturday’s US Open final to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in 44 years. She scooped up £1.8 million in prize money (that’s more dosh than the average Linklaters equity partner makes) and is on track to earn £150 million through lucrative sponsorship deals and endorsements, according to talent agents. Raducanu has also been tipped to be the highest-earning female sports star of all time and is the favourite to win the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award.

Her 6-4 6-3 win was celebrated by celebs, politicians and even royalty! The Queen wrote to Raducanu: “It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication. I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players.”