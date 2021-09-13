News

Teen tennis star Emma Raducanu shelves law degree plans after epic US Open win

By Aishah Hussain on
18

She fancied becoming a barrister, reports claim

By Peter Menzel — Emma Raducanu, CC BY-SA 2.0

Teen tennis star Emma Raducanu has put on hold plans to study law at university after her epic Grand Slam win over the weekend, media reports claim.

Raducanu, 18, from Bromley, South London, could have been set for life in a very different court, with reports suggesting she was previously looking at a number of university law courses with a view to qualifying as a barrister.

But the Brit’s tennis career took off swiftly and she had to shelve her plans halfway through her A-Level studies, The Sun reports.

“She realised her tennis career was taking off much quicker — and the rest is history,” a source told the newspaper. “She looked at a number of universities to study for a law degree while fancying herself to become a barrister.

But she realised a year ago that her sports career was taking off far more rapidly than she thought it would. She had started working out which universities she would apply for when she shelved her plans.”

Raducanu previously spoke of her ambitions for a career in law in an interview with the Lawn Tennis Association. She said: “I like arguing back a lot and talking back a little bit!”

Raducanu beat Leylah Fernandez, 19, in Saturday’s US Open final to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in 44 years. She scooped up £1.8 million in prize money (that’s more dosh than the average Linklaters equity partner makes) and is on track to earn £150 million through lucrative sponsorship deals and endorsements, according to talent agents. Raducanu has also been tipped to be the highest-earning female sports star of all time and is the favourite to win the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award.

Her 6-4 6-3 win was celebrated by celebs, politicians and even royalty! The Queen wrote to Raducanu: “It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication. I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players.”

18 Comments

Anon

Everyone is the same at that age…
And then you reach university and soon understand the realities of a career at the bar.

Adam

It’s definitely not worth it unless you seriously LOVE and have a passion for advocacy and the field of law you specialise in

George

The bar just isn’t what it used to be. I remember watching silks and other dramas and it seemed so much more exiting back then.

ANdyPaNDy

She will earn more in her tennis career. She’s better off focusing her efforts in the sport

Thanks Captain Obvious

You think so?

Joe

A career in the bar is wasted on her

Al

This brings back memories.

A long time ago when I was doing the entrance tests for the ICSL one of the exercises was to draft some advice for a person who was considering a career at the Bar, but also had the opportunity of a professional career in an elite sport.

My advice was along the lines of ‘Take the money and run!’. Much as I love the Bar my advice would still be the same today.

(And I got in, so the examiners must have thought so too)

Come to think of it, one of the other exercises was to devise the rules of a sport that involved throwing tea-bags on a tennis court. Bit of a theme developing.

Kirkland NQ

“She scooped up £1.8 million in prize money (that’s more dosh than the average Linklaters equity partner makes)”

Lol poor thing, earning less than the toilet cleaner at the ‘land. Maybe one day she can have a Lambo for every day of the week, and a Chelsea townhouse to call home.

Lord Harley

Is this still supposed to be satire? Or is it deliberately lame?

Me

These comments are so, so boring now.

Kirkland NQ

Things are less boring when you have a model girlfriend to go home to, a holiday home on the Côte d’Azur and a vast quantity of vintage Krug in an office mini fridge for all the PE deals you smash on a daily basis. Get on broad or keep quiet my jealous friend.

Anonymous

“Get on broad” indeed.

A broad broom to sweep the toilets by the sounds of it my son. Now go on and put your back in it, if you’ve got time to lean, you’ve got time to clean.

Law make me sad

Stay away from law Emma. You will find much more fulfilment and money in your current career path.

Concerned colleague

How long have you been feeling this way? Perhaps you should seek some well-being assistance from your employer, circuit or regulator.

Iris

Good on her. With the fortune she’s about to make, I’d wager she can hire all the lawyers she wants/needs in any event.

Al

To fully prepare for life at the Bar, they should wait three years before sending her the prize money.

Anonymous

Yeah and come to sue you! So be quiet!

Anonymous

I can relate. I had wanted to study law and become a solicitor. Then I discovered I had talents that meant I could make much more money and work less while I was in my twenties. So I abandoned by old dream. And became a barrister.

