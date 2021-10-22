BARBRI tests commercial awareness and creative thinking with new full SQE1 scholarship

What do you think the law firm of the future will look like?

Legal education giant BARBRI has launched a new initiative to test students’ commercial awareness and creative thinking — with the winner receiving a full scholarship for the SQE1 prep course, worth £3,000.

Students will be judged on a 1,000 word essay sketching out what they expect ‘The law firm of the future’ to look like. The “most original and innovative submission” will win the award.

To take part students must attend Tuesday’s ‘What corporate lawyers do’ Legal Cheek virtual event, featuring speakers from BARBRI as well as lawyers and graduate recruitment teams from Goodwin Procter, Squire Patton Boggs and DWF. The law firms aren’t involved in the scholarship. Secure your place now.

After the virtual event, attendees will be sent more details of the scholarship, including submission deadlines and a timetable for announcing the winner.

The scholarship is an award for the full cost of a BARBRI SQE1 prep course starting in 2022 preparing for a 2023 SQE1 exam.

Robert Dudley, international deputy managing director at BARBRI, said: