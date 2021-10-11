Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

UK efforts to ease courts backlog hit by barrister exodus [Financial Times] (£)

Priti Patel’s fury as Johnson blocks public sexual harassment law [The Guardian]

“I didn’t believe it was alcoholic”: Corporate lawyer jailed for drink-driving after blaming home-made Kombucha tea [Manchester Evening News]

Barrister, 53, caught by police with cider, condom and camouflage netting having travelled 150 miles to have sex with ’13-year-old schoolgirl’ is jailed for three-and-a-half years [Mail Online]

Being the minority: What is life like as a black barrister [ITV News]

The EU’s rule of law crisis lets Britain change the Brexit deal [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Nicole Kidman lookalike spy ‘hacked phone of lawyer who campaigned to free Princess Latifa’ [The Telegraph]

Fossil fuel companies paying top law firms millions to ‘dodge responsibility’ [The Guardian]

Boris Johnson on course for new row with Parliament and courts over Brexit deal [Mirror]

40 Gifts for Lawyers and Law Students That’ll Appeal to Anyone [Cosmopolitan]

‘Can I sue my son’s university for doing lectures online?’ [The Telegraph]

