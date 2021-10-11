Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
UK efforts to ease courts backlog hit by barrister exodus [Financial Times] (£)
Priti Patel’s fury as Johnson blocks public sexual harassment law [The Guardian]
“I didn’t believe it was alcoholic”: Corporate lawyer jailed for drink-driving after blaming home-made Kombucha tea [Manchester Evening News]
Barrister, 53, caught by police with cider, condom and camouflage netting having travelled 150 miles to have sex with ’13-year-old schoolgirl’ is jailed for three-and-a-half years [Mail Online]
Being the minority: What is life like as a black barrister [ITV News]
The EU’s rule of law crisis lets Britain change the Brexit deal [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
Nicole Kidman lookalike spy ‘hacked phone of lawyer who campaigned to free Princess Latifa’ [The Telegraph]
Fossil fuel companies paying top law firms millions to ‘dodge responsibility’ [The Guardian]
Boris Johnson on course for new row with Parliament and courts over Brexit deal [Mirror]
40 Gifts for Lawyers and Law Students That’ll Appeal to Anyone [Cosmopolitan]
‘Can I sue my son’s university for doing lectures online?’ [The Telegraph]
What? The fact this question is even being posed speaks so ill of law firm culture. [Legal Cheek comments]
Bill
Barrister exodus you say? Great! There was massive oversupply in the market.