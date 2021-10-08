Advice

‘Is it acceptable to take all my annual leave as a trainee?’

One Legal Cheek reader seeks guidance on holiday etiquette

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one Legal Cheek reader is keen to know whether it will be frowned upon to take all their annual leave during their training contract.

“Is it generally acceptable to take all my annual leave days as a trainee? Is the situation different at US vs MC firms?”

Wellbeingschmellbeing

What?

The fact this question is even being posed speaks so ill of law firm culture.

Amy

You have an annual leave entitlement for a reason. Nobody will respect you any more for not taking days off that you’re entitled to. Life’s hard enough as a lawyer, take your breaks.

Adam S

What kind of stupid question is this. Yes take all your leave . Use them. You don’t get extra brownie points for feeling tired , weak, and exhausted. Take your leave, in fact take your sick days as well.

Anon

Of course it is, anyone who says otherwise should be ignored. But be smart about it, don’t take swathes of leave at short notice or when you know your supervisor is slammed. Give people plenty of notice and discuss with them and you’ll be fine.

Associate 1

Of course! This isn’t the US where people don’t take all their leave.

The only real caveat is that you will generally only be allowed to take a proportionate amount of leave per seat. In other words, if you have six month seats, you will only be allowed to take half of your yearly entitlement each seat.

The only other point to think about is that firms won’t be happy if you ask for something weird like a Monday, Wednesday and Friday off because with it causes problems with handing over work. But if you take a long weekend or a week/two weeks off, no issues at all.

Final plea as an associate is for you to (a) tell me you’re going away at least a week in advance and (b) arrange suitable cover with another trainee for while you’re away. It’s not my job to keep track of your movements or arrange cover, that’s something you have to do.

?

It’s very clearly not the trainees job to arrange suitable cover; they’re a trainee! It is a matter for you to ensure you have sufficient resources.

Realist

This is not true.

Anon

It definitely is the trainee’s job in my firm too. We have a number of trainees in each team and they email amongst themselves to arrange holiday cover (just as the associates do).

US NQ

Before the nonsense starts flowing here, I’m at one of the US firms everyone drools over on here and yes, you can take all your holiday – if you’re at a US firm you’ll only get 20 days. Just be smart about it, taking a full two weeks in August when it’s quiet will make for a much better and disturbance free break than trying to go for a week at the beginning of December or in March.

Amongst some of the more mid level and senior associates there’s also an understanding they can take basically as many days off as they want (given it’s not really tracked) as long as you hit (and most likely exceed) your hours for the rest of the year. Again, just don’t give notice that you’re off two days before a signing…

doubt

State your firm, cuh.

Anon

Annual leave is part of your remuneration package – you should absolutely be able to take all of your leave. Not to do so is equivalent to saying you’ll sacrifice X number of days’ pay.

John

Yes, and ignore comments which say ‘you can only take a week at a time’. Take two if that’s what you want to do

Anonymous

It’s a manager’s role to ensure cover is in place.

Ropes & Chains

Go read the article about the Ropes associate who’s suing the firm for the unrelenting workload. There’s your answer.

Lifeshouldnotbemiserable

If you feel like you can’t take your contractually agreed holiday then you’re working at the wrong place. Get out now.

