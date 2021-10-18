Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Law firms start to take the long view [Financial Times] (£)

Raab threat to ‘correct’ court judgments is ‘deeply troubling’, warn legal experts [The Independent]

Barristers quit criminal courts over low pay and delays [The Times] (free, but registration required)

U.S. law firm Mayer Brown to cease work for University of Hong Kong in dispute over Tiananmen memorial’s removal [The Washington Post]

Law student, 26, dies after being denied face-to-face GP appointment [The Sun]

UK legal and accounting firms swell Treasury coffers with £20bn in taxes [Yahoo Finance]

Amazon appeals record €746m fine for EU data law breach [City A.M.]

Man travelling to Switzerland to end his life says UK law is failing terminally ill people [ITV]

Brenda Hale: ‘People need to believe justice is there for them’ [Financial Times] (£)

Money Diary: A 30-Year-Old Associate Solicitor In Leeds On 53.5k [Refinery29]

“Hardly a pay war within the magic circle. I expect they will almost certainly follow and increase to match each other, since they seem to operate as a cartel on these sorts of things and do not want to lose face.” [Legal Cheek comments]

