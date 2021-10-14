News

Magic circle pay war: A&O matches Linklaters with £107.5k NQ lawyer salary

By Thomas Connelly on
16

Trainee pay also up

Allen & Overy has upped the salaries of its newly qualified lawyers to £107,500 as the battle for junior lawyer talent across the City continues.

The move equates to an extra £7,500 or 7.5%, and matches the increase announced last month by magic circle rival Linklaters. The firm’s associates, like their counterparts at Links, are eligible for discretionary bonuses on top of this improved six-figure sum.

A statement from A&O said: “Following a review of the market, we are increasing our London-based lawyers’ salaries to ensure we continue to attract and retain the very best legal talent. The new salaries will be effective from 1 November 2021.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows A&O and Links now sit at the top of magic circle pay table, with Clifford Chance, Freshfields and Slaughter and May providing a salary of £100k plus performance related bonus — for now, anyway.

A&O, which offers around 85 training contracts each year, has also increased trainee salaries to £50,000 in year one and £55,000 in year two. These were previously pegged at £47,500 and £53,000, respectively.

16 Comments

Slaughters partners sweating rn

Darn we might have to dip into the vault again to cover the minion salaries – cancel dinner at Annabel’s

Real Questions

Is this via a “sign on” bonus? lol

Answer

Nope, £107.5k base, sign-on and rewarding tangible bonus system. A&O are here to play

Anonymous

Second this. Unlike the earlier raise which specifically said 90k base and a one-off 10k signing bonus, this time it just mentions 107.5k on qualification.

Anon

Why haven’t Ropes And Gray raised NQ salaries?

Bob

Who?

Anon

Because that’s a second-rate firm who will freeze at 130k for the next 5 years.

Anon

What are the associate bands like? Have heard firms are just increasing NQ but compressing the scale. These increases aren’t all that impressive if 1PQ and 2pqs are just getting a few grand more.

Anon

At the US firms 3pqe is £200,000

Anon

It’s a City wide issue at the minute

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Circler

Perhaps this will eventually cause the SC to break 100k base NQ in the next 12 months.

Macfarlanes Partner

I prefer my PEP to be £2m+, thank you very much. Next thing you know, you’ll be asking us to invest in an actual office.

Anon

3pqe at MC is £125,000

Anonymous

ROF said 1PQE at Freshies was 130k – no idea on the legitimacy of it though

Why AO

What is A&O’s business model? Their sweaty finance mandates are notoriously exodus-inducing and their corporate work is pure volume (and firmly mid market).

Taking bets

FBD 115k by January 2022?

