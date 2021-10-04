Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

UK professional services firms hit by labour shortages [Financial Times] (£)

The women breaking down barriers at ‘magic circle’ law firms [The Telegraph] (free, but registration required)

Spider Woman by Lady Hale review — all rise: the Beyoncé of the legal world [The Times] (free, but registration required)

Queen spending millions to fund Prince Andrew’s fight against sex abuse allegations [The Telegraph] (free, but registration required)

Top barrister who posted a photo from inside his Tesla showing speedometer at 59mph — while bragging about how electric car let him dodge fuel shortages — DENIES using his phone while driving [Daily Mail]

11 new law and rule changes coming in October that will affect you [Wales Online]

Law firm founded by Cypriot president accused of hiding assets of Russian exile [The Guardian] (free, but registration required)

Students push back against ‘YouTube’ learning as campuses reopen [Financial Times]

Fine for paralegal who passed herself off as barrister in magistrates’ court [Oxford Mail]

Defendant attempts citizen’s arrest on judge during assault trial [Wales Online]

Jodie Comer comes to the West End playing a ‘thoroughbred’ criminal barrister — 11 years after she last appeared on stage [Daily Mail]

“I think one of the worst parts of being a junior is not knowing when something needs to be done and when something can wait, so it becomes hard to plan.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

