Now live: The 2022 Chambers Most List

New edition features over 50 sets — each with a Legal Cheek View and Scorecard

The ultimate student guide to the leading barristers’ chambers in England and Wales is now live with its 2022 edition. Check it out.

The updated Chambers Most List features over 50 sets, including all the magic circle, and can be benchmarked on criteria ranging from number of pupillages offered to size of pupillage awards; from gender diversity stats to most Oxbridge-educated new tenants.

Plus continue to an individual chambers profile to read an analysis of what they’re like as a place to work in The Legal Cheek View and Junior Barrister Survey Scorecards.

The enhanced profiles have a What the junior barristers say section providing prospective pupils with a snapshot of life in chambers. They also have those all-important pupillage and mini-pupillage application deadlines, which sync to your phone, so you don’t miss out on key dates.

A recent bar course graduate and pupillage seeker explains why she uses the Chambers Most List:

“I find it’s a really helpful tool to assist in my research of chambers. If you haven’t done a mini-pupillage at a chambers, it can be difficult to get a feel for them, but reading the Legal Cheek Views in the Chambers Most List gives a unique insight into the working life and culture of the sets and helps me to decide where I think I would best fit in.”

Meet all the major chambers featured on the list at The Legal Cheek Virtual Pupillage Fair on 9 October 2021.