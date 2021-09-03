News

Bar aptitude test ‘not effective filter’ of weak wannabe barristers

By Thomas Connelly on
11

Fail rate of under 1%, report finds

The future of the much-maligned bar aptitude test hangs in the balance after a new report found that fewer than 1% of wannabe barristers fail to pass it.

The Bar Course Aptitude Test (BCAT) came into existence in 2013 with the aim of weeding out weaker students who were unlikely to succeed on the bar course. The 55-minute assessment is designed to test critical thinking and reasoning, and must be passed in order to gain entry onto the vocational course.

But fresh questions have now been raised over the effectiveness of the £150 exam, with a new report finding that just 89 out of the 12,663 candidates who attempted the exam between 2013 and 2019 had failed to make the grade — or 0.7%. With retakes excluded, the fail sits at roughly 3%.

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has now launched a consultation into the future of the entry exam, with three options placed on the table: retain the BCAT in its current form; amend the BCAT so that it is a more effective filter; or scrap it altogether.

The BSB said: “Our recent analysis… shows that the BCAT has had little effect in filtering out students who do not have the required aptitude for the vocational component of bar training. As this was its primary function, we are now considering whether the BCAT remains a necessary and proportionate regulatory requirement.”

This isn’t the first time the effectiveness of the BCAT has come under scrutiny. In 2015, Legal Cheek reported that the exam had been temporarily suspended amid claims it was “nearly impossible to fail”. The BSB eventually took action, upping the pass mark from 37 to 45 (on a scale which ranges from 20 to 80).

This year’s bar recruitment round saw a whopping 3,301 bar hopefuls compete for 246 pupillages through the centralised Gateway.

11 Comments

Woah Dude

FFS – it was shown in 2015 that the ‘test’ was a shambles and in six years they couldn’t fix it????

You make any judge or barrister unnecessarily wait six years for anything and you would NEVER forget the tempter tantrum.

Adam

I was in the first year this test was introduced. It was immediately apparent that no one was going to fail this test – and even if they did they can retake it. Even the 1% fail rate surprises me. Anyone who speaks elementary English would comfortably pass this test.

It was just a little additional money maker. Nothing more.

Just Anonymous

The BCAT is a complete waste of time and money.

Scrap it.

OG

I saw your comment get censored the other day. I don’t know what’s happened to this website – it’s such a shame to see its decline.

Anon

Raising the entry requirements to something sensible is impossible because the diversity/social justice crowd moan about it.

Anon

Ah yes, that well known correlation between “social justice” and aptitude. Ironic, considering your likely background (given how naive this comment is) and the lack of intelligence shown in your post.

Cantab

The only test for suitability for the Bar is if you went to Oxbridge. No other university matters so far as leading chambers are concerned. And rightly so.

Sigh

Didn’t the head of chambers at One Essex Court go to LSE?

Anon

Outliers don’t reflect reality. Grabiner wouldn’t get a pupillage at the Commercial Bar these days.

shoe the tabs

think you meant Oxford, not Oxbridge

Micky

If I’ve learnt one thing from LC comments, it’s this: Some people never get over the fact that they didn’t attend Oxbridge, and some people never get over the fact that they did. It’s sad.

