Pupil barrister pay hits £75,000 as top London sets boost awards

Rises at One Essex Court, Monckton, Matrix, 7KBW, 39 Essex and Outer Temple

A number of prominent barristers’ chambers have increased their pupillage awards by as much as 20%.

One Essex Court has jumped to the top of our Chambers Most List with an improved pupillage award of £75,000, an uptick of 7% from £70,000, with an advanced drawdown option of £25,000 to cover bar course fees. A member of the bar’s so-called ‘magic circle’, the set provides four pupillage places each year.

Public and commercial law specialist Monckton Chambers has boosted pupil barrister pay from £65,000 to £70,000, an increase of 8%. The set takes on around two pupils each year and offers a drawdown of £20,000.

Fellow London set Matrix Chambers has also upped its award, with pupils now receiving £60,000 — a sizeable uplift of 20% from £50,000. Stuffed full of high-profile silks, the human rights and public law set’s enhanced award includes an advanced drawdown of £10,000 that can be taken the year before commencing pupillage.

Elsewhere, 7KBW and 39 Essex Chambers have both upped their cash offerings to £70,000, rises of 8% (up from £65k) and 17% (up from £60k) respectively. Commercially-focused 7KBW recruits up to four pupils each year with a drawdown option of £25,000, while 39 Essex takes on around three wannabe barristers annually and provides a drawdown of up to £12,500.

Finally, Outer Temple has increased its award by 8% to £70,000 for pupillage commencing in 2023, with up to £17,500 available for drawdown during the bar course year. The civil and commercial specialist offers up to two training spots each year.