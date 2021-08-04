Pupil barrister pay hits £75,000 as top London sets boost awards
Rises at One Essex Court, Monckton, Matrix, 7KBW, 39 Essex and Outer Temple
A number of prominent barristers’ chambers have increased their pupillage awards by as much as 20%.
One Essex Court has jumped to the top of our Chambers Most List with an improved pupillage award of £75,000, an uptick of 7% from £70,000, with an advanced drawdown option of £25,000 to cover bar course fees. A member of the bar’s so-called ‘magic circle’, the set provides four pupillage places each year.
Public and commercial law specialist Monckton Chambers has boosted pupil barrister pay from £65,000 to £70,000, an increase of 8%. The set takes on around two pupils each year and offers a drawdown of £20,000.
Fellow London set Matrix Chambers has also upped its award, with pupils now receiving £60,000 — a sizeable uplift of 20% from £50,000. Stuffed full of high-profile silks, the human rights and public law set’s enhanced award includes an advanced drawdown of £10,000 that can be taken the year before commencing pupillage.
Elsewhere, 7KBW and 39 Essex Chambers have both upped their cash offerings to £70,000, rises of 8% (up from £65k) and 17% (up from £60k) respectively. Commercially-focused 7KBW recruits up to four pupils each year with a drawdown option of £25,000, while 39 Essex takes on around three wannabe barristers annually and provides a drawdown of up to £12,500.
Finally, Outer Temple has increased its award by 8% to £70,000 for pupillage commencing in 2023, with up to £17,500 available for drawdown during the bar course year. The civil and commercial specialist offers up to two training spots each year.
Expecting comments of the type:
“Haha, this is where the REAL lawyers work. Imagine working in a MC firm or at somewhere like Kirkland, lol, what a bunch of losers.”
This usually happens when London’s commercial bar is mentioned on here. Unfortunately, there’s about as many pupillages of this type available than there are TCs at one medium sized U.K. firm.
The chances of someone posting this actually getting a job there – zero. (Unless you went to a public school and your Daddy is a barrister.)
Anon
Public school and connections is helpful.
But you need an Oxbridge first, with a hatful of prizes, and probably a Masters plus some time either in academia or as a judicial assistant.
If you come 3rd decile in your year at Oxbridge for law, literally every firm will take you unless you’re completely socially incapable. But you’d be laughed out the door at these sets as a total thicko.
Comp lad
Sounds like a grim place to work
Magic Parallelogram
Third decile as in top 30% or bottom 30%?
Whig
Dear Prepare, bitter and ignorant make a very unattractive combination. No doubt you like to try to explain away why you didn’t make it for reasons other than you weren’t good enough.
Prepared
Dear Whig,
Thanks for spam downvoting my comments.
Regards,
Prepared