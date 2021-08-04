News

Pupil barrister pay hits £75,000 as top London sets boost awards

By Thomas Connelly on
18

Rises at One Essex Court, Monckton, Matrix, 7KBW, 39 Essex and Outer Temple

A number of prominent barristers’ chambers have increased their pupillage awards by as much as 20%.

One Essex Court has jumped to the top of our Chambers Most List with an improved pupillage award of £75,000, an uptick of 7% from £70,000, with an advanced drawdown option of £25,000 to cover bar course fees. A member of the bar’s so-called ‘magic circle’, the set provides four pupillage places each year.

Public and commercial law specialist Monckton Chambers has boosted pupil barrister pay from £65,000 to £70,000, an increase of 8%. The set takes on around two pupils each year and offers a drawdown of £20,000.

Fellow London set Matrix Chambers has also upped its award, with pupils now receiving £60,000 — a sizeable uplift of 20% from £50,000. Stuffed full of high-profile silks, the human rights and public law set’s enhanced award includes an advanced drawdown of £10,000 that can be taken the year before commencing pupillage.

Secure your place: The October 2021 UK Virtual Pupillage Fair

Elsewhere, 7KBW and 39 Essex Chambers have both upped their cash offerings to £70,000, rises of 8% (up from £65k) and 17% (up from £60k) respectively. Commercially-focused 7KBW recruits up to four pupils each year with a drawdown option of £25,000, while 39 Essex takes on around three wannabe barristers annually and provides a drawdown of up to £12,500.

Finally, Outer Temple has increased its award by 8% to £70,000 for pupillage commencing in 2023, with up to £17,500 available for drawdown during the bar course year. The civil and commercial specialist offers up to two training spots each year.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

18 Comments

Prepare yourself

Expecting comments of the type:
“Haha, this is where the REAL lawyers work. Imagine working in a MC firm or at somewhere like Kirkland, lol, what a bunch of losers.”

This usually happens when London’s commercial bar is mentioned on here. Unfortunately, there’s about as many pupillages of this type available than there are TCs at one medium sized U.K. firm.
The chances of someone posting this actually getting a job there – zero. (Unless you went to a public school and your Daddy is a barrister.)

Reply Report comment
(32)(65)

Anon

Public school and connections is helpful.

But you need an Oxbridge first, with a hatful of prizes, and probably a Masters plus some time either in academia or as a judicial assistant.

If you come 3rd decile in your year at Oxbridge for law, literally every firm will take you unless you’re completely socially incapable. But you’d be laughed out the door at these sets as a total thicko.

Reply Report comment
(25)(7)

Comp lad

Sounds like a grim place to work

Reply Report comment
(0)(3)

Magic Parallelogram

Third decile as in top 30% or bottom 30%?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Whig

Dear Prepare, bitter and ignorant make a very unattractive combination. No doubt you like to try to explain away why you didn’t make it for reasons other than you weren’t good enough.

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

Prepared

Dear Whig,
Thanks for spam downvoting my comments.
Regards,
Prepared

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

An observer

What people don’t know is that you can make as much money at the Bar doing non-commercial work (i.e. general civil or specialist e.g. IP, libel, employment, prof neg) as you can at most City firms as an associate.

You won’t earn as much at the Bar as an equity partner at these firms but you’ll happily keep pace with most solicitors without having to work in hideously dull areas. Far too many people going on about terrible earnings at the Bar (true in legal aid and those are very genuine and real complaints).

That said, it is tough. Not that working at a City firm isn’t tough – it clearly is. It’s just a different kind of tough. E.g. might not work as many hours during the week, but highly likely to be working weekends more often than a City associate. The early years of practice are also very difficult – negotiating keeping clerks sweet, clients sweet, seniors sweet, saying yes to enough but not too much that you burn out, not getting ahead of yourself when you win a few cases, not having a crisis of confidence when you have a bit of a losing streak, not having a team of colleagues to share the load with, being expected to have the answer even from a v early stage of practice etc.

Admittedly, junior barristers are not subject to the same utter control as junior associates working under sadistic partners, but sometimes the most sadistic task master can be yourself.

That said, far more freedom at the Bar, including the option of gearing down as you want to start a family provided you’re willing to take a commensurate drop in earnings. Then again, no pension, no paid annual leave etc.

I suppose what I’m saying is that there is no one side of the profession that is better than the other in terms of the life it can give you. Too much snobbery on these websites without much objective perspective being given.

Reply Report comment
(43)(21)

An observer

Reading the other comments in this article, is it any wonder why people dislike barristers (including other barristers). As a profession we’d get much more respect without ramming down people’s throats how much more ‘legal work’ we do, even if there’s some truth in that.

Also, frankly, any barrister will know that a quality solicitor makes life a lot easier, more enjoyable and more remunerative, so please stop biting the hand that feeds you.

Sincerely,

A Barrister

Reply Report comment
(11)(21)

Prepare Y

A problem is the old traditions and dress associated with the bar. I don’t have a problem with it, but it attracts people who are obsessed with notions of prestige and social class, people who derive self worth from looking down their nose at others.

You see the same thing with universities. When I was at university, a minority of Cambridge students did the same thing, even though they may not have been more capable than students at other universities. They end up working in the same jobs with the same levels of success as others, but retain a snotty arrogance. This attitude is rife on legalcheek, and I hope for their sake that the posters are just being sarcastic.

Fortunately, in my experience at least, those types are social outcasts. Anyone comparing themselves to another person based on where they studied or where they work is incredibly immature, has self confidence issues, and is worthy of contempt.

Reply Report comment
(13)(22)

Anonymous

Within pro bono environments or anywhere students were encouraged to get hands-on legal experience, I remember some with commercial pupillages were disgusting and even violent bullies to other students within the office.

No one was ever reported to their chambers for harassment. In my BPTC class, one future commercial pupil threatened to throw a chair at another student, then laughed it off when we all stood there stunned at his behaviour.

Funnily enough, I saw fantastic advocates from ‘lesser’ unis win just as many benefits and employment tribunals as those with pupillage. It literally made no difference in tribunal, save for how the future pupils felt they were beyond criticism and could literally whatever they wanted to others in the office.

Reply Report comment
(3)(12)

An observer

How this has gone from 0 thumbs down to 18 in under 5 minutes is quite impressive…

Genuinely don’t know whether it’d be a solicitor or a barrister giving this a thumbs down.

Reply Report comment
(1)(6)

Prepared myself

A lot of the people spam downvote on this website, it’s really bizarre.

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Anonymous

Why so many downvotes? What ‘An observer’ has said is accurate.

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Bar

The Bar is where legal work is done. As a solicitor, you are a lawyer in name only. “Litigators” delegate everything to counsel and sit at the back of court, taking notes; and those doing non-contentious work cobble together boilerplate documents and never encounter the law in any way. The upshot is that anyone with any talent becomes a barrister.

Reply Report comment
(51)(34)

Prepare yourself

See? Called it.

Reply Report comment
(11)(0)

Prepare yourself

And he’s now gone from 0 upvotes to a whopping 49 in the space of about 15 minutes.

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Level Up

The real winners here are always the ex-wives who eventually divorce these workaholics.

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Anonymous

It’s not “pay”, the report is misleading. Self Employed pupil Barristers are given a grant to train as a self employed Barristers. Not paid.

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Join the conversation

Related Stories