BARBRI encourages STEM students to bring their skills to the legal profession with new full SQE1 scholarship

Science, technology, engineering and maths students offered chance to claim SQE law conversion course award

Legal education giant BARBRI is launching a new scholarship for science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) students interested in a career in law.

The award covers the full £3,000 cost of BARBRI’s SQE1 extended prep course, which runs over 40 weeks and is specifically targeted at non-law students.

Students will be judged on an 800-word essay explaining ‘Why STEM students make great lawyers’, the theme of this afternoon’s virtual event with BARBRI, and lawyers from STEM backgrounds from Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, CMS, Gowling WLG, Herbert Smith Freehills, Mayer Brown and Taylor Wessing. The law firms aren’t involved in the scholarship. Secure your place now!

After the virtual event, attendees will be sent more details of the scholarship, including submission deadlines and a timetable for announcing the winner.

The scholarship is an award for the full cost of a BARBRI SQE1 prep course starting in 2022 preparing for a 2023 SQE1 exam.

Robert Dudley, international deputy managing director at BARBRI, said: