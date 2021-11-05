Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Why the Williams’ Inquiry must not narrow its Horizons [Lawyer Watch]
Licence to kill and the British state [Prospect Magazine]
Climate change litigation risk — the rise in activist challenges [Scottish Legal News]
Leading from the front: Top family judge takes on his critics [A Lawyer Writes]
The dark side of working from home [Spiked]
Law in Action: False Memory [BBC Sounds]
The next generation of lawyers can help the most vulnerable in society [The Law Society Gazette]
When a commonly used trade name is at issue, it matters whether it is an oyster or a lobster [IPKat blog]
