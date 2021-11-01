Fieldfisher teams up with client Peloton to create ‘diversity vac scheme’

Two-week programme for aspiring lawyers from unrepresented groups

Fieldfisher has teamed up with exercise equipment specialist Peloton to create a new vacation scheme-style work experience programme for aspiring lawyers from underrepresented backgrounds.

The firm says the new programme, dubbed the Diversity Access Scheme, will help successful candidates develop those all-important personal and professional skills while also providing them with an insight into life at a City law firm.

Solicitor hopefuls will also have an opportunity to hear from the in-house legal team at Peloton — one of the firm’s top clients and probably best known for its interactive spin bike (pictured top) — who will offer a snapshot into their working lives and explain what clients look for in their lawyers.

But the scheme doesn’t end there. Those lucky enough to secure a spot will be invited to apply for an additional two weeks of work experience with Peloton’s in-house legal team in London.

The main programme, which runs over two weeks next summer, is available in Fieldfisher’s London, Manchester and Birmingham offices. Participants will receive a minimum payment of £250 per week, although this may be adjusted upwards by the time the scheme comes around.

Eligible candidates will need to be “dedicated to a career in law” and on track to achieve, or have already received, a 2:1 in any degree discipline. They will also need to be from a background that is underrepresented in the legal profession. This includes, but is not limited to, students from a minority ethnic community, LGBTQ+ students, students with a disability and state-educated students.

The Legal Cheek 2022 Firms Most List shows Fieldfisher recruits around 18 trainees each year on a starting salary of £43,500 in London and £29,500 elsewhere.

News of the programme comes just days after Macfarlanes launched a new ‘vac scheme app’ that provides users with a range of “mock trainee tasks”. The firm said it had created the app to make work experience opportunities at City firms more accessible to all, “regardless of location and background”.

