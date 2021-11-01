Mishcon fined £25k over football agent fees
Breached account rules
London law firm Mishcon de Reya has been fined £25,000 for allowing multi-million-pound payments to be made through its client account to agents involved in football transfers.
The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal’s (SDT) sanction came after the firm admitted four breaches of account rules relating to transactions between 2011 and 2015. The firm had denied a fifth breach, but this was found proven by the tribunal.
It was previously reported the payments were made to individuals who could stop transfers from going ahead. Solicitors’ rules stipulate money flowing through a law firm’s account must relate to legal services.
Responding to the tribunal’s ruling, a firm spokesperson said it continues to make “robust efforts to ensure compliance with our regulatory requirements” in what they described as an “ever-evolving regulatory landscape”.
They continued: “Any findings are of course most unfortunate, and the firm must and will pay heed to them in our process of continuous improvement, but there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing beyond these limited findings.”
Meanwhile one of Mishcon’s former partners, Liz Ellen, was cleared of allegations that she “caused or allowed” the firm’s client account to be used as a banking facility. In reaching its decision, the tribunal noted the sports law specialist was “relatively junior” at the time and “had no power to authorise the payments”.
In a statement Ellen’s solicitor said: “Ms Ellen welcomes the tribunal’s decision, dismissing the allegation made against her. The matter dates back over ten years when Ms Ellen was a junior solicitor working under the direct supervision of experienced partners at the firm. She has and always will continue to take her regulatory obligations seriously.”
Anonymous
What is the 1 PQE salary at Mishcon?
Anonymous
£167,450 according to my recruiter! Can’t wait to apply
Anonymous
Useless, troll comment. Can someone please just answer the question…
Anon
Probably varies based on band. NQ appears to be £75k so could hazard a guess its between £77k and £80k. If you really want to know, apply for a job, get an offer and see for yourself or speak to a recruiter. If you ask stupid questions, you’ll get stupid answers.
Anonymous
What a rude comment. I’ve already received an offer and have just started at said firm. Only reason I asked is because I am on £75k as a 1 PQE so if NQs are on £75k, then I should be on £77-80k. Recruiters are the last people to ask these questions to.
Anon
Ok well something you should have queried before accepting. If you didn’t query and negotiate it then you have accepted what the market has offered. It would be something a recruiter should know as they may have placed other people with the firm and a good recruiter should have an idea and negotiate this given they are incentivised to get you the best deal. Best advice is to have this in your pocket when it comes to salary reviews next year.