Best of the blogs

Why Geoffrey Cox should stand firm [A Lawyer Writes]

Do we really want lawyer-politicians? [The Law and Policy Blog]

Open justice? The closed doors of possession courts [The Bureau of Investigative Journalism]

Parliament is under-scrutinising swathes of important law. But the problem can be fixed [Prospect]

Why lawyers in trouble shun treatment — at the risk of disbarment [Reuters]

Why Google’s landmark victory is music to TikTok’s ears [Legal Cheek]

Lessons learnt: Survive, adapt, overcome [Counsel Magazine]

No papers for the master of the rolls [Law Society Gazette]

Should’ve Gone Into Advertising

“Despite our problems, the Bar remains a vibrant, growing and increasingly diverse profession of people who really make a difference”

Yeah – with some London chambers having near zero BAME members, a recent report stating BAME people find it harder to secure pupillage and endless allegations of sexual harassment and bullying. You know – just like everyone else.

Absolutely magnificent word salad though 👏🏻

Anonymous

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism article is remarkable and deserves greater exposure. The impression given is that some judges are working with banks against homeowners.

