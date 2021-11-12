Best of the blogs
Why Geoffrey Cox should stand firm [A Lawyer Writes]
Do we really want lawyer-politicians? [The Law and Policy Blog]
Open justice? The closed doors of possession courts [The Bureau of Investigative Journalism]
Parliament is under-scrutinising swathes of important law. But the problem can be fixed [Prospect]
Why lawyers in trouble shun treatment — at the risk of disbarment [Reuters]
Why Google’s landmark victory is music to TikTok’s ears [Legal Cheek]
Lessons learnt: Survive, adapt, overcome [Counsel Magazine]
No papers for the master of the rolls [Law Society Gazette]
Should’ve Gone Into Advertising
“Despite our problems, the Bar remains a vibrant, growing and increasingly diverse profession of people who really make a difference”
Yeah – with some London chambers having near zero BAME members, a recent report stating BAME people find it harder to secure pupillage and endless allegations of sexual harassment and bullying. You know – just like everyone else.
Absolutely magnificent word salad though 👏🏻