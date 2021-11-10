ULaw appoints academic management heavyweight as new CEO

Professor Craig Mahoney has held top roles at a host of universities

The University of Law (ULaw) has confirmed the appointment of Professor Craig Mahoney as its new vice-chancellor and chief executive officer.

The education heavyweight joins ULaw from the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) where he was principal and vice-chancellor for eight years.

The move sees him replace professor Andrea Nollent who stepped down in August to take up the post of chief academic officer of a portfolio of universities at ULaw’s parent company, Global University Systems.

The Australian-born academic holds undergraduate degrees in chemistry and maths from the University of Tasmania as well as a PhD in psychology from Queen’s University, Belfast. He is a chartered psychologist, an associate fellow of the British Psychological Society.

Prior to joining ULaw, Mahoney held senior management roles at UWE, Northumbria University, the University of Wolverhampton and the University of Tasmania.

He will join the ULaw executive board early next year and will be responsible for the academic, operational and commercial leadership of the law school.

Professor Mahoney commented: “I am honoured and delighted to have been appointed as The University of Law’s next vice-chancellor and chief executive pfficer. I look forward to building on the momentum and achievements that have been delivered under Professor Andrea Nollent’s leadership.”

He continued:

“The University’s track record for learning and teaching excellence and commitment to the highest quality outcomes for its wonderful students is impressive and I look forward to collaborating with its community of gifted and dedicated colleagues to create and harness the exciting opportunities for continued excellence and growth that lie ahead.”

The law school giant has made a number of senior appointments this year.

In March, Patrick Johnson was appointed to the role of director of equality, diversity and inclusion. He joined the law school from the University of Manchester. Several weeks later it announced that former City University strategy chief Professor Zoe Radnor had joined its ranks as deputy vice-chancellor.