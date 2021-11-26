Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

What is the point of the new so-called “dog theft” law? [Barrister Blogger]

Why did lawyers try to cancel me over trans rights? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

The Moral of the Roller-Skating Christmas Pudding – the Significance of the Absenteeism of the Lord Chancellor [The Law and Policy Blog]

Harper’s law: New mandatory sentences promised — except they won’t be [A Lawyer Writes]

After Cop26, the time for law-abiding demonstrations is over [New Statesman]

Licence to kill and the British state [Prospect]

Prospective Quashing and the Rule of Law [UK Constitutional Law Association]

Kyle Rittenhouse was not acquitted for being white [Spiked]