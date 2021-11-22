RPC offers £100k in free legal advice to ESG start-ups

International law firm to ‘promote positive change in society’

International law firm RPC is offering up to £100,000 in free legal advice to start-ups in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) space.

The support is available through the firm’s new legal accelerator programme, dubbed RPC Tectonic, which launched this month, and will help tech businesses addressing ESG issues to “promote positive change in society”.

RPC Tectonic will operate on a subscription model where participants subscribe to the scheme for up to one year and pay a small monthly fee. In return, each start-up will receive up to £100,000 worth of advice from RPC lawyers, together with training, networking events, access to template documents and other benefits.

RPC corporate partner Peter Sugden, who is leading the programme alongside the firm’s head of commercial, Jeremy Drew, said: “As a firm, we’re committed to supporting sustainability, inclusion and diversity and social responsibility, so we are delighted to be launching RPC Tectonic, which is just one part of delivering on that commitment.”

He added: “We are really excited to be able to offer meaningful support to companies that we hope will be at the vanguard of addressing some of the biggest issues we face as a society.”

The launch of RPC’s new scheme comes weeks after Simmons & Simmons also pledged £100k in free legal support to start-ups which are using technology to help fight the climate emergency.

