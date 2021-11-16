DLA Piper partner becomes City of London Lord Mayor

Vincent Keaveny ‘delighted and honoured’ to take up role

A partner at DLA Piper has been sworn in as the 693rd Lord Mayor of the City of London.

Vincent Keaveny, a finance specialist in the firm’s London office, will serve as the elected head of the City of London Corporation and a global ambassador for the UK-based financial and professional services industry until November 2022.

One of the world’s oldest continuously elected civic offices, the role dates back some 800 years and is entirely separate from the elected mayor of London.

The Dublin-born lawyer was sworn in on Friday and made his first public engagement over the weekend, appearing at the long-established Lord Mayor’s Show. This saw a red-robed Keaveny lead a procession from the City of London to the Royal Courts of Justice, where he swore allegiance to the Crown.

Keaveny spent six years as a partner in the international securities group at Norton Rose Fulbright before joining Baker McKenzie in 2005, according to his LinkedIn. He spent the next ten years at Bakers before moving across to DLA in 2015.

Keaveny said he is “delighted and honoured” to take up the role.