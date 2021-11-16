DLA Piper partner becomes City of London Lord Mayor
Vincent Keaveny ‘delighted and honoured’ to take up role
A partner at DLA Piper has been sworn in as the 693rd Lord Mayor of the City of London.
Vincent Keaveny, a finance specialist in the firm’s London office, will serve as the elected head of the City of London Corporation and a global ambassador for the UK-based financial and professional services industry until November 2022.
One of the world’s oldest continuously elected civic offices, the role dates back some 800 years and is entirely separate from the elected mayor of London.
Vincent Keaveny has today been sworn in as the 693rd @citylordmayor, serving as the elected head of the City of London Corporation and a global ambassador for the UK-based financial and professional services industry until November 2022. #CityofLondon pic.twitter.com/OUz9W187zR
— City of London (@cityoflondon) November 12, 2021
The Dublin-born lawyer was sworn in on Friday and made his first public engagement over the weekend, appearing at the long-established Lord Mayor’s Show. This saw a red-robed Keaveny lead a procession from the City of London to the Royal Courts of Justice, where he swore allegiance to the Crown.
Keaveny spent six years as a partner in the international securities group at Norton Rose Fulbright before joining Baker McKenzie in 2005, according to his LinkedIn. He spent the next ten years at Bakers before moving across to DLA in 2015.
Keaveny said he is “delighted and honoured” to take up the role.
Al
Bankers: 637. Lawyers: 2. Yey, we’re taking over the City!
How voting works for the Lord Mayor is a pretty fascinating topic. If you like history check it out. But not only do residents get a vote; so too do certain people who work in the City. We get some votes through chambers. The residents get justifiably annoyed that they are very much in a minority. Not least because there’s a weird thing where you get a vote for every ward you have premises in. So where offices straddle the boundaries people can end up with multiple votes
Anonymous
Tell me more Al, tell me more.
Al
From the horse’s mouth as it were, here’s how to register as a voter; whether as a resident or worker.
https://www.cityoflondon.gov.uk/about-us/voting-elections
And for a bit of social commentary; here’s George Monbiot.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2011/oct/31/corporation-london-city-medieval
The objection is that the Corporation of London does have a lot of real, not merely ceremonial, powers, so it’s unfair that the 9,000 people who actually live in the City don’t really get a voice as the various businesses in the City have an overwhelming number of votes.
Anonymous
You always deliver Al