Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ lawyer husband to leave DLA Piper

Doug Emhoff will leave global outfit by inauguration day on 20 January

The lawyer husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is set to quit his role at DLA Piper, it has been reported.

Doug Emhoff will leave the global outfit, where he is partner in its Los Angeles office, by inauguration day on 20 January. The high-flying entertainment litigator took a leave of absence from the firm in August when his wife — who is also a lawyer — ran on Joe Biden’s ticket.

Emhoff’s firm profile says he is “known for tackling and resolving the toughest problems… whether by aggressively litigating high-stakes cases in the public glare or acting as a trusted advisor behind the scenes”.

So proud of you. ❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Orb1ISe0dU — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) November 7, 2020

The soon-to-be ‘first second gentleman’ is now working with the transition to determine the issues he will take on as part of his new role, the Mail Online reports.

Brooklyn-born Emhoff kicked off his legal career at US law firm Pillsbury Winthrop and later joined boutique outfit Belin Rawlings & Badal. He opened his own law firm, Ben Whitwell, in 2000. He sold it six years later in 2006. Emhoff joined DLA Piper as a partner in 2017, splitting his time between its Washington DC and California offices.