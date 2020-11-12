News

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ lawyer husband to leave DLA Piper

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
9

Doug Emhoff will leave global outfit by inauguration day on 20 January

Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff — credit: @KamalaHarris (Twitter)

The lawyer husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is set to quit his role at DLA Piper, it has been reported.

Doug Emhoff will leave the global outfit, where he is partner in its Los Angeles office, by inauguration day on 20 January. The high-flying entertainment litigator took a leave of absence from the firm in August when his wife — who is also a lawyer — ran on Joe Biden’s ticket.

Emhoff’s firm profile says he is “known for tackling and resolving the toughest problems… whether by aggressively litigating high-stakes cases in the public glare or acting as a trusted advisor behind the scenes”.

The soon-to-be ‘first second gentleman’ is now working with the transition to determine the issues he will take on as part of his new role, the Mail Online reports.

Brooklyn-born Emhoff kicked off his legal career at US law firm Pillsbury Winthrop and later joined boutique outfit Belin Rawlings & Badal. He opened his own law firm, Ben Whitwell, in 2000. He sold it six years later in 2006. Emhoff joined DLA Piper as a partner in 2017, splitting his time between its Washington DC and California offices.

9 Comments

Julia

Let me guess, his firm was a top donor to the ticket.

Dylan

I give it 6 months top before all the Kamala Harris lovers start manoeuvring to oust Biden and install her as the first female President. Given that Biden has said he won’t serve a second term he probably wouldn’t resist too much.

Don’t be surprised if the NYT and WaPo suddenly start investigating those Hunter Biden stories.

As for Harris’ chances in 2024, I would not rate them highly. Unless Trump comes back for more and in the meantime build up even more animosity towards him I can’t imagine a Republican candidate losing to her.

L

A strong republican candidate vs her laughing and giggling when asked a difficult question along with her announcing her pronouns before she starts.

L

Also she got less than 1% of the vote when she ran in the democrat primaries. Literally couldn’t be more disliked by democrat voters if she tried.

Only got in through the DNC picking her as VP- we know Joe had no say, other than stipulating it must be a woman and this woman must have non white skin colour.

Smart Georgey

Not really, situations like these are ideal. This is to prevent any potential clients from seeking out DLA’s representation, and then asking the firm to pressure Doug to engage in political favours.

eg. I’ll make your firm my exclusive counsel if Dougy boy asks the misses get an executive order banning all dunces from studying classics and geography at the Oxbridge equivalent.

L

LOL, if you think DLA won’t have exclusive lobbying rights and access to the White House you are so incredibly naive.

Hunter Biden made hundreds of billions because Joe was VP, alongside doing some seriously nefarious deals. Doug will do the same for himself and DLA.

L

edit, hundreds of millions, I got ahead of myself there, but who knows what the true number is.

Alan

Seems a same that he is quitting just because the mrs is off on a bit of a frolic. I think he will regret this.

Mr Emhoff

*becomes Attorney General*

