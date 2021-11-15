Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Portuguese law bans employers from contacting staff out of hours [Financial Times]

Keir Starmer legal work ‘is not same as Sir Geoffrey Cox’ [The Times] (free, but registration required)

Uber faces new legal challenge over drivers’ pay [The Telegraph] (free, but registration required)

Ex-Barclays boss Jes Staley turns to top QC in fightback over Epstein links [The Times] (free, but registration required)

Loophole in the law leaves patients at risk of abuse and sexual assault [Independent]

Solicitor who used client account as her own ‘piggy bank’ and transferred £48,000 to herself to splash out on a Range Rover for her boyfriend is struck off [Daily Mail]

Elon Musk sells another $700m of Tesla shares, prompting legal scrutiny after Twitter stock poll [iNews]

Britney Spears released from 13-year conservatorship [BBC News]

Kanye West says people don’t want Kim Kardashian to be a lawyer because of her influence over young women: ‘The cleavage gets a little more covered up’ [Insider]

Erika Jayne: Doubt I date another lawyer … Remarrying off the table [TMZ]

Law graduate turned Only Fans model talks fat-shaming trolls [NorthWalesLive]

Money Diary: A 33-Year-Old Lawyer In Manchester On 52k [Refinery29]

The radical Cornish woman known as the ‘first female lawyer’ [CornwallLive]

“Just out of interest, what is it that NQ solicitors actually do at these big firms to earn so much money?” [Legal Cheek Comments]

