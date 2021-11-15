Monday morning round-up

Round-up

Portuguese law bans employers from contacting staff out of hours [Financial Times]

Keir Starmer legal work ‘is not same as Sir Geoffrey Cox’ [The Times] (free, but registration required)

Uber faces new legal challenge over drivers’ pay [The Telegraph] (free, but registration required)

Ex-Barclays boss Jes Staley turns to top QC in fightback over Epstein links [The Times] (free, but registration required)

Loophole in the law leaves patients at risk of abuse and sexual assault [Independent]

Solicitor who used client account as her own ‘piggy bank’ and transferred £48,000 to herself to splash out on a Range Rover for her boyfriend is struck off [Daily Mail]

Elon Musk sells another $700m of Tesla shares, prompting legal scrutiny after Twitter stock poll [iNews]

Britney Spears released from 13-year conservatorship [BBC News]

Kanye West says people don’t want Kim Kardashian to be a lawyer because of her influence over young women: ‘The cleavage gets a little more covered up’ [Insider]

Erika Jayne: Doubt I date another lawyer … Remarrying off the table [TMZ]

Law graduate turned Only Fans model talks fat-shaming trolls [NorthWalesLive]

Money Diary: A 33-Year-Old Lawyer In Manchester On 52k [Refinery29]

The radical Cornish woman known as the ‘first female lawyer’ [CornwallLive]

“Just out of interest, what is it that NQ solicitors actually do at these big firms to earn so much money?” [Legal Cheek Comments]

2 Comments

Anonymous

I would have thought that the main risk of unregulated medical professionals would be the potential consequences of lack of medical knowledge, not the risk of abuse or sexual assault.

Anonymous

The Cornwall Live Story is very interesting, but not because the subject happens to be female. It would have been equally interesting had she been male, dealing as it did with the jury system acting as a counterweight to a corrupt judge. What isn’t said in the article is that she was only able to represent herself because she was from a well-to-do background. Then, as now, social background was a far bigger barrier to access to justice than gender.

