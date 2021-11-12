News

Clifford Chance joins magic circle rivals in upping NQ lawyer pay to £107.5k

By Thomas Connelly on
Matches moves by A&O and Links

Clifford Chance has become the latest member of the magic circle to increase the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers to £107,500.

The move sees the firm’s most junior lawyers now earn a base rate of £107,500, up 7.5% from £100,000, and matches recent uplifts by rivals Allen & Overy and Linklaters. The new rate will be effective from 2022.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows the remaining two members of the MC, Freshfields and Slaughter and May, pay NQs a base salary of £100,000.

Trainee rates at CC remain unchanged at £50,000 in year one and £55,000 in year two.

Magic circle salary standings:

Firm Trainee pay (Year 1) Trainee pay (Year 2) NQ base rates
Allen & Overy £50,000 £55,000 £107,500
Clifford Chance £50,000 £55,500 £107,500
Linklaters £50,000 £55,000 £107,500
Freshfields £50,000 £55,000 £100,000
Slaughter and May £50,000 £55,000 £100,000

6 Comments

Interested party

Likelihood of CMS matching?

Greg

At this rate the UK non MC firms will be at 107k nq base salary in a few years and by then the MC firms will have raised theirs to 115-20k

Thom

Zero. CMS is a meme firm. Clifford Chance are a powerful power firm. A top, top, top firm.

CMS Fourth Seater

0.0001%.

Will

The way slaughters is always last to up the salaries looool they’re so reluctant

anon

Another reminder that these increases are pretty pointless because PQE scales aren’t adjusted.

