Clifford Chance joins magic circle rivals in upping NQ lawyer pay to £107.5k
Matches moves by A&O and Links
Clifford Chance has become the latest member of the magic circle to increase the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers to £107,500.
The move sees the firm’s most junior lawyers now earn a base rate of £107,500, up 7.5% from £100,000, and matches recent uplifts by rivals Allen & Overy and Linklaters. The new rate will be effective from 2022.
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows the remaining two members of the MC, Freshfields and Slaughter and May, pay NQs a base salary of £100,000.
Trainee rates at CC remain unchanged at £50,000 in year one and £55,000 in year two.
Magic circle salary standings:
|Firm
|Trainee pay (Year 1)
|Trainee pay (Year 2)
|NQ base rates
|Allen & Overy
|£50,000
|£55,000
|£107,500
|Clifford Chance
|£50,000
|£55,500
|£107,500
|Linklaters
|£50,000
|£55,000
|£107,500
|Freshfields
|£50,000
|£55,000
|£100,000
|Slaughter and May
|£50,000
|£55,000
|£100,000
Interested party
Likelihood of CMS matching?
Greg
At this rate the UK non MC firms will be at 107k nq base salary in a few years and by then the MC firms will have raised theirs to 115-20k
Thom
Zero. CMS is a meme firm. Clifford Chance are a powerful power firm. A top, top, top firm.
CMS Fourth Seater
0.0001%.