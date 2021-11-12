Clifford Chance joins magic circle rivals in upping NQ lawyer pay to £107.5k

Matches moves by A&O and Links

Clifford Chance has become the latest member of the magic circle to increase the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers to £107,500.

The move sees the firm’s most junior lawyers now earn a base rate of £107,500, up 7.5% from £100,000, and matches recent uplifts by rivals Allen & Overy and Linklaters. The new rate will be effective from 2022.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows the remaining two members of the MC, Freshfields and Slaughter and May, pay NQs a base salary of £100,000.

Trainee rates at CC remain unchanged at £50,000 in year one and £55,000 in year two.

Magic circle salary standings:

Firm Trainee pay (Year 1) Trainee pay (Year 2) NQ base rates Allen & Overy £50,000 £55,000 £107,500 Clifford Chance £50,000 £55,500 £107,500 Linklaters £50,000 £55,000 £107,500 Freshfields £50,000 £55,000 £100,000 Slaughter and May £50,000 £55,000 £100,000

